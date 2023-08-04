‘I’m a space freak’ | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

It should be another warm day with a high of 84 but be sure to grab an umbrella, just in case. Rain might make an appearance.

The BlackStar film festival returned this week for its 12th year. Black, brown, and Indigenous filmmakers are sharing their art through Sunday across three Center City venues: The Perelman Theater at the Kimmel Center, the Lightbox Film Center, and the Suzanne Roberts Theatre. This year, the festival features 90 films, representing 30 countries.

Our lead story follows the subject of one of the films, the iconic poet Nikki Giovanni.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Nikki Giovanni is one of America’s greatest living poets.

It’s no wonder why Brooklyn-based filmmakers Michèle Stephenson and Joe Brewster wanted to create a close study of Giovanni and her legacy in the dreamy documentary, Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project. The husband-and-wife duo featured archival footage and trippy shots of the galaxy. Giovanni’s been talking to astronauts about getting artists on rocket ships, hence the title.

In her own words: “If another life-form is coming to Earth, they can drop by my house, and I’ll do what Black women always do, ‘Come on in baby, are you hungry?’ Because that’s what Black women do, no matter what it is. We save life whenever we can, and we feed it, and we welcome that.”

Going to Mars showcases Giovanni’s cosmic ambitions and her vast global impact as her health declines and her memory fades.

Keep reading to learn more about her life, including her time in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia School District will now grant eighth graders at several special-admissions schools, including the top-ranked Julia R. Masterman school, automatic admission to high school as long as they meet the eligibility criteria.

The ability of eighth graders to skip the lottery is one of a number of changes the district announced Thursday to how students will be selected for special-admissions schools, starting in September with applications for the 2024-25 school year.

Necessary context: This comes after the backlash to an overhaul of the special-admissions process in 2021 that was intended to increase equity. To address imbalances, the district implemented a lottery which removed the principals’ ability to shape their student bodies and added preferences at some schools for students from specific zip codes.

Note: These new changes don’t eliminate the lottery, but they do include additional review processes for students with certain disabilities.

Continue reading for a deeper understanding of the changes.

An estimated 200,000 ticket-holders attended Taylor Swift’s three sold-out shows in Philly back in May.

Not everyone who showed up had a ticket, and instead opted to just hang out in the parking lot. About how many fans tailgated outside of the Linc over the course of the weekend?

A) 60,000

B) 57,000

C) 55,000

D) 50,000

💭 Wondering: What you think about pickleball’s rising popularity. Columnist Jenice Armstrong is not a fan.

🌬️Sharing: How to prep your air-conditioning for the next heat wave.

🍽️ Recapping: Craig LaBan’s Reddit AMA forum discussion about his new Taste Philly newsletter that features exclusive profiles and reviews of Philly’s diverse food scene.

Hint: Electric Factory

UNFLINCH ALARM SILK

Photo of the day

Happy Friday. I hope it’s a light day so you can start your weekend early. ☀️