🥬 First, I’ll walk you through how community members in North Philly have been at the forefront of food justice for the last half-century.

🍼 And then, a day-care center shutting down in Malvern showcases broader issues in the child-care industry.

The new supermarket in Sharswood is part of a six-decade battle to improve fresh food access in Philadelphia’s poorest communities and combat supermarkets’ aversion to operating in inner-city, low-income neighborhoods.

A century ago, small mom-and-pop grocery stores dotted every Philadelphia neighborhood. One analysis out of the University of Pennsylvania counted one store for every 54 families.

But by the 1960s, grocery store executives opted to follow middle-class white families on their flight pattern to the suburbs.

A look at the numbers:

By 2019, 25% of Philadelphians lived in neighborhoods with high rates of poverty and no or limited access to stores with high-quality produce.

Across the city, stores selling mostly unhealthy food outnumber stores with healthier options by nearly 10-1.

Keep reading to learn more about the Black entrepreneurs who spent the past half-century fighting to bring high-quality food to inner cities.

The Arbor Learning Academy day-care center in Malvern is closed indefinitely as the state Department of Human Services investigates complaints by parents who also filed reports to local police alleging drug use by staff.

One former staffer told The Inquirer she has been reporting the facility for alleged drug activity, child abuse, and endangerment since January 2021, when she resigned after 15 months.

State records show that Arbor has struggled repeatedly in recent years with money, staffing issues, and state inspections. Over the last two years, Arbor was cited for 45 separate violations, including employing staffers who were missing background checks required for work in child-care settings.

The pandemic has caused a variety of disruptions in the child-care industry including high turnover and staff shortages.

Reporters Marina Affo and Ryan Briggs spoke to parents and former staff about their concerns for the safety of the children.

Photo of the day

