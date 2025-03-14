After jet crash, a slow rebuild | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

It’s Friday and it’s Pi Day, Philly. Want to celebrate the sweet-and-savory holiday? Consider the Pieway to Hell.

The Northeast Philadelphia plane crash in January severely damaged more than a dozen properties. Our lead story today details the recovery efforts of the city, as well as of the Gomez family, who lost their home in the disaster and are now struggling to afford housing.

Advertisement

And Mayor Cherelle L. Parker put forth her $6.7 billion city budget proposal for 2026, which includes funding to expand housing and a drug recovery center, plus tax cuts.

— Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

P.S. Friday means trivia. Our latest news quiz includes questions on a viral gymnastics routine, a White House visit, and more.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

When an 800-pound jet engine crashed through their roof, the Gomez family lost more than their Calvert Street rowhouse. Gone, too, were their savings, their belongings, and their sense of security.

The Parker administration has spent much of the last six weeks trying to assess the extent of damage that residents and business owners have suffered in the wake of the Jan. 31 plane crash that rattled a densely populated neighborhood. Inspectors have deemed 14 homes unsafe, and two other properties imminently dangerous.

But the work of rebuilding lives remains slow.

“There is nothing quite as awful as waking up in the middle of a gym with absolutely nothing,” Carolina Gomez said of the family’s weeklong stay in a pop-up American Red Cross shelter.

And while the city has been reaching out to those affected to offer services, the Spanish-speaking Gomezes also face a language barrier in accessing some resources.

Reporters Wendy Ruderman, David Gambacorta, and Michelle Myers detail the recovery efforts of both the city and one shaken family.

Mayor Parker unveiled her $6.7 billion budget proposal for the 2026 fiscal year before City Council on Thursday. Some highlights:

💰 Housing: Parker wants to borrow $800 million to fund her housing initiative, the full details of which she vowed to reveal later this month.

💰 Tax cuts: The mayor proposed several tax rate reductions, including to the city’s business and wage taxes. That means a big Council fight is looming.

💰 Drug recovery center: Nearly $300 million in new funding over the next five years would continue construction and operations at the Riverview Wellness Village, a pillar of her administration’s plan to address the opioid crisis in Kensington.

Next up, Council will hold a series of hearings on the spending and tax plan before the fiscal year begins July 1.

Read on for more details of Parker’s proposed budget, including how it could be impacted by President Donald Trump’s threats to dramatically cut federal funding for local government.

Also noted: Parker said Thursday that the Philadelphia Police Department’s new forensics lab will be located in University City, and that Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and its namesake bridge are expected to reopen this year.

What you should know today

Welcome back to Curious Philly Friday. We’ll feature both new and timeless stories from our forum for readers to ask about the city’s quirks.

This week, we’re resurfacing an explainer from environment reporter Frank Kummer on an increasingly (surprisingly?) healthy river system and the creatures who live in it.

Yes, there are fish in the Philly Schuylkill. Up to 54 species had been identified as of 2019, and some are even edible — just avoid the bottom feeders. Here’s the full explanation.

Have your own burning question about Philadelphia, its local oddities, or how the region works? Submit it here and you might find the answer featured in this space.

☀️ While you have fishing weather in mind: The Inquirer’s weekly newsletter to help you navigate outdoor activities with confidence, Outdoorsy, is returning soon for the season. Sign up to receive it for free here.

🧠 Trivia time

To make riding the bus easier on parents of small children, this spring SEPTA is outfitting 120 buses on six routes with what?

A) Play zones

B) Seatbelts

C) Mini libraries

D) Stroller areas

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🎟️ Remembering: This week in Philly history, when the Pennsylvania Lottery held its first drawing.

🍀 Feeling lucky for: Sunday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade with this guide.

🚗 Learning about: This service giving recently incarcerated people free rides home from prison.

🍽️ Traveling: About 140 miles southwest to make use of this “really Philly guide” to D.C. restaurants.

👞 Bringing back: “The sack” — or not, as St. Hubert Catholic High School announces a more modern uniform.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: Former Phillies shortstop and MVP

JILL MINORSMY

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Rocky Cooper, who solved Thursday’s anagram: Amanda Seyfried. The Emmy-winning Allentown native stars in the Kensington-set Long Bright River, out now on Peacock. Author Liz Moore made sure the crime drama remained authentic to Philly.

Photo of the day

💐 One last community thing: The Jersey Kebab owner arrested by federal immigration agents returned to her Haddon Township restaurant Thursday after being released from detention. She and her husband plan to reopen and host a celebration there March 30.

Thanks for being here. Have a great weekend.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.