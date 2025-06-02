A ‘haunting’ night’s lasting impact | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Four months after the deadly plane crash on Cottman Avenue, neighbors are still picking up the pieces of their lives. Read on to see how the crash changed one street forever.

And a federal agency closed campgrounds at Pennsylvania’s biggest lake. Now, local residents are suffering.

For residents of the 7200 block of Rupert Street, four months isn’t enough to forget the trauma left by a medical transport plane crashing near their stretch of rowhouses on Jan. 31, 2025.

Some were trapped in their homes by burning debris that night until others helped them escape. Some ran into the chaotic street scene, shouting to offer help or extinguishing flames themselves.

Now, they deal with PTSD and depression, as well as physical injuries sustained from the crash’s impact and lingering home damage. They remain fearful, haunted by the event that killed eight people.

“I have my good days and my bad days,” one said. “You see this stuff in the movies and on TV but to actually see it and get that image out of your head, it’s very hard.”

The Inquirer’s Wendy Ruderman, Sam Morris, and Astrid Rodrigues break down how one night upended five neighbors’ lives.

At Raystown Lake, the largest in Pennsylvania, hundreds of campsites sat vacant during what should have been a busy start to the summer season. But it’s not because would-be visitors skipped out on their reservations.

🚣 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the campgrounds, announced in March that the sites would be closed indefinitely due to “executive-order driven staffing shortages.” The news came as the Department of Government Efficiency began slashing staff at federal agencies.

🚣 The closures have had devastating impact on business owners near the Huntington County attraction, with foot traffic down as much as 50% compared to a usual Memorial Day weekend.

🚣 Camping reservations for state parks, meanwhile, have skyrocketed.

Rural reporter Jason Nark has the story.

🧠 Trivia time

With an income of $50,000, about what share of March 2025 home listings in the Philadelphia metropolitan area could a prospective buyer afford, according to an analysis of listings on Realtor.com?

A) 10%

B) 25%

C) 50%

D) 65%

Think you know? Check your answer.

🏀 Reading: This South Jersey sportswriter’s new book on Caitlin Clark.

🧢 Eyeing: Tariffs’ potential impact on bootleg sports merch.

🥒 Renting: Clothes from influencers’ closets via this University of Pennsylvania grad’s app.

🦀 Visiting: These dozen Philly restaurants with soft-shell crabs on the menu.

🗳️ Considering: How ranked choice voting could impact the New Jersey governor’s race.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: John Heinz _ _ _ in Southwest Philadelphia

FELLOW INFURIATING ADELE

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Aesha Mitchell, who solved Sunday’s anagram: Cobbs Creek. The West Philly neighborhood’s golf course will have its storied past brought to life with a three-part docuseries airing in June.

Photo of the day

At the Philadelphia Pride March, hope and resilience — and a 600-foot-long flag — were on display. Reporter Michelle Myers and photographer Tom Gralish captured scenes from the Sunday event.

This “only in Philly” story comes from reader Linda S., who recalls an urban childhood spent outdoors:

I was born and raised in South Philadelphia, one of many baby boomers. There were so many children on our block, we never had to go far to find someone to play with. The best memories are of playing outside in the street, whether it was stick ball, jail break, tag, or dead box. We had so much fun. We played outside all day long, went home to eat dinner, then went back outside to play. We knew it was time to go home when the street lights came on.

