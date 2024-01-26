Philly neighbors try to save the train | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

We made it to Friday. It’s still quite foggy, and it turns out all the vanishing snow is to blame. Expect more patchy fog and cloudiness throughout most of the day, with a high near 53.

SEPTA faces drastic service cuts after losing out on a $295 million boost in state aid for public transportation. Philly neighborhood groups are urging Gov. Josh Shapiro to protect the regional transit system before it’s too late. Our lead story follows their campaign to save the train.

In Northwest Philly, neighborhood groups are banding together to put pressure on Gov. Josh Shapiro to protect the Chestnut Hill West Regional Rail line — and the regional transit system.

Their main concern: The train line will be one of the first things axed as SEPTA drastically slashes service on bus, subway, trolley and Regional Rail service by up to 20% to deal with major financial challenges.

The rail lines they are worried about connect Chestnut Hill, Mount Airy and Germantown to Center City, but are lightly used compared to others. And ridership is a key factor when considering transit service levels.

What they’re saying: “Gov. Shapiro is not making it a priority,” said Anne Dicker, an organizer of the effort called Save the Train and president of West Mt. Airy Neighbors. “There’s money. He can move a mountain to get I-95 fixed, but not to fund transit?”

What SEPTA is saying: The transit agency doesn’t want the burden of cuts to fall disproportionately on any one area served by the system, according to spokesperson Andrew Busch. “There haven’t been any decisions around specific routes or lines,” he said. “We’re evaluating all modes.”

Keep reading for more on what the group is doing in hopes that Shapiro finds a way to fund SEPTA.

City officials and LGBTQIA groups are sounding the alarm on an explicitly discriminatory job listing that appeared on Craigslist in the name of Moriarty’s Restaurant.

The Jan. 24 ad specified that the pub was looking for a “Male Bartender (Center City).” Under qualifications, skills and requirements, it said: “Must be biologically male.”

The listing has since been taken down. The pub, located just blocks from the heart of Philadelphia’s Gayborhood, has long been a staple of the midtown bar scene.

Notable quote: “This is extremely problematic and absolutely transphobic,” said Celena Morrison, executive director of the city’s office of LGBT Affairs. “There are laws that say it’s illegal for employers to make decisions based on a person’s race, religion, gender or sexual identity. This is the kind of thing that fuels a culture of people facing unfair treatment.”

Management did not return several calls for comment at the time of publishing.

Philly protections: The city follows a Fair Practices Ordinance, which offers protections against unlawful employment practices and holds violators accountable with fines, trainings, and compensatory damages. Councilmember Rue Landau said Moriarty’s job posting was in “clear violation” of this ordinance.

Keep reading to hear more from local experts and officials on the controversial listing.

