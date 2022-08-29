☀️ Welcome back. I hope your weekend was full of rest, sun, and treats.

🎨 A determined gallery: Eye’s Gallery owner Julia Zagar, vows to reopen after the fire at Jim’s Steaks in late July.

🛏️ Bedside care: Numerous nursing homes in Pennsylvania will have to figure out how to put more money toward patient care.

🗳️ Northeast Pa. politics: The Democratic congressman representing President Joe Biden’s hometown is fighting to stay in office. 🔑

When your loved one must go to a nursing home, you hope for the best possible care. You expect the bulk of the money nursing homes receive to be spent on that care.

Depending on where you live, that might not be the case. It’s why Pennsylvania became the fourth state to require nursing homes to devote a specific percentage of expenditures to resident care.

Lawmakers adopted a rule requiring the state’s 680 nursing homes to dedicate at least 70% of their annual expenditures to resident care in conjunction with a $515 million boost in long-term care funding from this year’s state budget. The 70% rule will take effect next year.

The idea is to bolster financial accountability and to limit the amount of money siphoned away from the bedside.

An Inquirer analysis found that more than half of the 288 homes analyzed will have to increase spending on resident care to comply.

Reporter Harold Brubaker provides a breakdown on how much nursing homes in the state are spending on patient care.

What you should know today

The billows of smoke coming out from Jim Steak’s on Fourth and South Streets late last month inspired fans to flock to social media to reminisce about their favorite orders. Some even likened it to watching Notre Dame burn, at the risk of being offensive.

But right next door, there’s been less buzz about Eye’s Gallery which also suffered extensive fire damage and has been closed ever since.

The owner, Julia Zagar, vows to reopen but it may take a yea r to repair the three-story shop.

The fire, which may have stemmed from the HVAC system at Jim’s, penetrated the gallery’s second floor and caused smoke damage throughout the building.

The mosaic storefront stood out for decades. It’s designed by Isaiah Zagar, the artist behind the famed Painted Bride Art Center and Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens.

The Zagars opened the gallery more than a half-century ago when there was little on the strip. A 1993 Daily News article described the couple as “pioneers in the South Street renaissance.”

Reporter Ximena Conde wrote what it will take to make Zagar’s goal a reality.

