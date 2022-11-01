The weather is a little all over the place today. Expect some showers, a bit of fog, and then sunny skies in the afternoon.

More than two years after the beginning of the COVID shutdowns, a lot of us are still not in an office. Flexible work schedules have become more commonplace.

I wrote this newsletter from my kitchen counter (despite making a dedicated work station over a year ago). Although I like the option of an office, I don’t miss going every day. And I know I’m not alone.

Our lead story focuses on one of COVID-19′s lasting effects, vacant office buildings in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Almost a quarter of the Pennsylvania suburban office market is vacant, with more than 1 million square feet in the Pennsylvania suburbs emptied this year so far.

Since early 2020, the total vacated has been 3 million square feet. For context, that’s more than two Comcast Center towers.

Important note: The suburban office market is larger than downtown Philly’s — bigger than the metro office markets of Salt Lake City, Kansas City, Charlotte, or Tampa — and has a substantially higher vacancy rate.

Suburban offices also have stiffer challenges compared to their city counterparts. The buildings are older, which is unpopular in a tight labor market with corporate bosses and younger employees looking for amenities.

The result: Townships that banked their economics on white-collar workforces will now have to answer public policy questions on whether or how to redevelop office buildings for apartments or homes, distribution centers, or industrial sites.

The rise of online shopping and a modest resurgence in U.S manufacturing — thanks to global supply chain issues — put more demand on distribution centers and industrial buildings.

Continue reading to understand the struggles of suburban offices’ pandemic recovery.

Three people who have been incarcerated at Norristown State Hospital said they felt far safer in jail or state prison.

“I thought I was going to die there,” said Elvis Rojas.

Necessary context: Norristown State Hospital is a secure facility that treats incarcerated people with mental illness. Its forensic unit is one of two in Pennsylvania that evaluates and treats people who have been deemed incompetent to stand trial.

Seven current and former employees who spoke with The Inquirer said there was an environment where violence was routine and misconduct was largely met with impunity. They alleged that the guards routinely brutally assaulted patients in video surveillance blind spots. They also mentioned patterns of nepotism in which relatives were able to get each other hired and then protect one another from discipline.

Two said security staff would intentionally provoke patients, then demand that nurses sedate them.

Three said it was common for staff to work double-shifts for overtime, and then sleep on the job.

Four said they were threatened with retaliation if they reported misconduct.

Continue reading for personal accounts and the stakes of speaking out.

What you should know today

