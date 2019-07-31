More than 10 years ago, in the early days of what has become a full-fledged, nationwide opioid epidemic, Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood was Pennsylvania’s biggest market for legally prescribed opioid painkillers. My colleagues dug into the data to find out how opioids became such a big business in the neighborhood. And, last night was the first of two presidential debates this week for Democrats. The big takeaway from night one: the battle between liberal and moderate. Also, you might want to grab an umbrella this morning. The Philly area could face more thunderstorms today as the end of the heat wave nears — sort of.
— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
For years, Kensington has been home to an open-air illicit drug market. But more than a decade ago, in the early days of what would become a nationwide opioid epidemic, Kensington hosted another market, one for legally prescribed opioid painkillers.
The Inquirer analyzed sales data from a Drug Enforcement Administration database. In it, my colleagues found that between 2006 and 2012, more painkillers were sold to pharmacies in and around Kensington than nearly anywhere else in Pennsylvania.
While pills alone don’t account for the entire drug crisis in the Philadelphia neighborhood, the data show how prescription drugs impacted an area that was already primed for a crisis.
The Trump administration is proposing changes to the food-stamp program that could result in about 200,000 Pennsylvanians and 250,000 New Jerseyans losing benefits.
The changes to the program would stop allowing low-income working people that make somewhat more than the poverty level to receive assistance from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.
The newest changes were rejected by Congress in December, but the administration is able to make them by going through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Chester Hollman III was in court for the first time yesterday since a judge freed him from prison two weeks ago for a wrongful murder conviction. While there, he finally heard the words for which he waited 28 years: All charges against him were dropped.
“I apologize to Chester Hollman," an assistant district attorney said. “I apologize because he was failed, and in failing him, we failed the victim, and we failed the community of the city of Philadelphia.”
Hollman was originally found guilty by a jury in 1993 of murder and related charges of robbery, conspiracy, and possession of an instrument of crime.
- In last night’s debate, Democrats battled over how to beat Trump and win in 2020. It was excitement vs. pragmatism and liberal vs. moderate.
- Ex-Eagles star LeSean McCoy was ordered to pay a settlement of $55,000 to a Philly cop stemming from a 2016 nightclub brawl in Old City.
- If Pennsylvania’s goal is to slash smoking rates, raising tobacco sales to age 21 could help make it happen.
- An aging expert wanted to find out if age should really matter in presidential elections. He found that the oldest of the current crop of candidates has close to a 50-50 chance to survive a first term, and most have a good shot at living through a second one. But getting candidates’ medical records would give voters even more valuable information.
- When construction accidents happen, the blame often falls to mom-and-pop businesses. But a new Pennsylvania bill would offer more protection and ease that burden for subcontractors.
- Capital One was hacked in a massive data breach. There are ways you can make sure you’re safe. And, did you know that data breaches can cost companies over $3 million?
While it is called the “18th Century Garden," we agree that staring at this picture will never get old. Thanks for the shot, @onelaneswitch.
- Earthlings could be living on Mars in our lifetime, according to scientists. It has to do with harnessing the greenhouse effect.
- Renowned chef Michael Solomonov and business partner Steve Cook have opened their new all-day cafe in Rittenhouse Square.
- Carson Wentz is now underrated. That’s right, we should give Wentz the hype that, for some reason, he’s not getting, sports columnist David Murphy writes.
- One of the larger national African American fraternities will gather in Philadelphia for a Grand Chapter meeting. Among other goals, they hope to get the word out about prostate cancer and clinical trials.
- Pennsylvania just shut down a marijuana company. It was the first time the state’s health department decided not to allow a medical marijuana company to renew its permit to grow cannabis.
- Step aside, bifocals. Benjamin Franklin’s invention has a competitor called monovision.
“In a tweet on Monday morning, Attorney General Josh Shapiro called the shooting in Elmwood 'everyday’ gun violence and the shooting in Gilroy a ‘mass shooting.’ The implication is that there is something normal or routine in 20-year-olds being shot while filming a music video — while a mass shooting is a completely unpredictable event that targets the truly innocent.” — The Inquirer Editorial Board writes about the shooting this weekend in the Elmwood neighborhood of Southwest Philadelphia.
- When two friends couldn’t get a wheelchair-access Uber ride, they ended up stranded overnight. Jason McKee, the co-founder of a company called Accessibility Shield, writes about the challenges people who rely on the service face just getting home from a concert.
- On top of everything, the Philadelphia Parking Authority is now a family business, columnist Mike Newall writes. And that mean’s “daddy’s got to go.”
- The Pennsylvania Capital-Gazette has an explainer on how the state and Philly grapple over power.
- The New York Times offered some tips about how to answer tricky personal questions at a new job.
- Facebook’s argument that it’s not a monopoly relies on a social media network that may “befuddle people over the age of 21,” according to Axios. Have you heard of TikTok?
A 15,000 square foot Instagram-ready interactive exhibit will open at the King of Prussia Mall this fall. Tickets will go for $30 a person.