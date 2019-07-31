More than 10 years ago, in the early days of what has become a full-fledged, nationwide opioid epidemic, Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood was Pennsylvania’s biggest market for legally prescribed opioid painkillers. My colleagues dug into the data to find out how opioids became such a big business in the neighborhood. And, last night was the first of two presidential debates this week for Democrats. The big takeaway from night one: the battle between liberal and moderate. Also, you might want to grab an umbrella this morning. The Philly area could face more thunderstorms today as the end of the heat wave nears — sort of.