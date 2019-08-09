The opioid crisis in Philadelphia has claimed countless lives through drug overdoses. However, there’s a hidden danger associated with the epidemic that is often overlooked, but is on the rise. Meanwhile, medical professionals across the city are in mourning. A small plane crash in Montgomery County yesterday claimed the lives of husband-and-wife physicians and their daughter.

The opioid crisis’ hidden danger: Infections

The opioid crisis has garnered much attention in Philadelphia, but little noticed are the chronic health issues tied to it. Infections stemming from the use of needles are on the rise and experts say they can be deadly if left untreated.

Philadelphia is experiencing some of the highest overdose rates in the United States because of changes in the city’s drug market. These shifts could also be fueling the rise in infections.

For people living on the street, the infection risk is worsened by a number of factors. That’s why advocates argue that opening a supervised injection site in the city isn’t just about preventing overdoses. It’s also about curbing infections.

Philly medical community mourns after small plane crash in Montgomery County claims three lives

Neighbors thought it was thunder or an earthquake. But in the early morning hours Thursday, a small plane crashed in the backyards of homes in Montgomery County, claiming the lives of three family members inside.

Jasvir Khurana, his wife, Divya, and their 19-year-old daughter, Kiran, had set out on a family trip in the single-engine plane when it went down, investigators say.

The tragic loss of life sent the Philadelphia medical community into mourning. Jasvir Khurana was a professor of pathology and laboratory medicine at Temple University. Divya S. Khurana was a pediatric neurologist at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and a professor at Drexel University College of Medicine.

Can QVC go beyond TV to attract ‘new generations’ of shoppers?

Qurate, QVC’s parent company, is continuing to experience falling sales as shoppers lean into digital services to get goods. This harsh reality for the television-shopping company has forced the brand to pivot.

Qurate is prioritizing digital audiences in an effort to attract younger consumers. The company also acquired West Chester-based QVC’s main rival, Home Shopping Network, in 2017 and is looking for ways to bring the two together.

The parent company’s CEO said it’s also looking to find “more effective forms of marketing” beyond Facebook and must improve the customer experience with “freshness” of products and the website.

August 9, 2019
Steve Sack, The Minneapolis Star-Tribune, MN
August 9, 2019

“People of Ocean City, this bird vs. bird intimidation campaign is not cool. NOT. COOL. ... How about you call off your hired goon birds (ever met an owl, by the way total psychopaths, all of them) and I promise we gulls will make a serious effort to share the city with you.” — Writer Patrick Rapa takes on the persona of an Ocean City seagull to critique the Shore town’s method to fight the pesky birds.

