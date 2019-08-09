The opioid crisis in Philadelphia has claimed countless lives through drug overdoses. However, there’s a hidden danger associated with the epidemic that is often overlooked, but is on the rise. Meanwhile, medical professionals across the city are in mourning. A small plane crash in Montgomery County yesterday claimed the lives of husband-and-wife physicians and their daughter.
The opioid crisis has garnered much attention in Philadelphia, but little noticed are the chronic health issues tied to it. Infections stemming from the use of needles are on the rise and experts say they can be deadly if left untreated.
Philadelphia is experiencing some of the highest overdose rates in the United States because of changes in the city’s drug market. These shifts could also be fueling the rise in infections.
For people living on the street, the infection risk is worsened by a number of factors. That’s why advocates argue that opening a supervised injection site in the city isn’t just about preventing overdoses. It’s also about curbing infections.
Neighbors thought it was thunder or an earthquake. But in the early morning hours Thursday, a small plane crashed in the backyards of homes in Montgomery County, claiming the lives of three family members inside.
Jasvir Khurana, his wife, Divya, and their 19-year-old daughter, Kiran, had set out on a family trip in the single-engine plane when it went down, investigators say.
The tragic loss of life sent the Philadelphia medical community into mourning. Jasvir Khurana was a professor of pathology and laboratory medicine at Temple University. Divya S. Khurana was a pediatric neurologist at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and a professor at Drexel University College of Medicine.
Qurate, QVC’s parent company, is continuing to experience falling sales as shoppers lean into digital services to get goods. This harsh reality for the television-shopping company has forced the brand to pivot.
Qurate is prioritizing digital audiences in an effort to attract younger consumers. The company also acquired West Chester-based QVC’s main rival, Home Shopping Network, in 2017 and is looking for ways to bring the two together.
The parent company’s CEO said it’s also looking to find “more effective forms of marketing” beyond Facebook and must improve the customer experience with “freshness” of products and the website.
- Philadelphia police say a Taser was not used in the pursuit of a man who fell onto an electrified subway rail and was killed while fleeing officers. Despite their conclusion, his family is still seeking answers.
- A Philadelphia family has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the Philadelphia police in connection to a 2017 shooting. The officers have been cleared by the District Attorney’s Office of criminal wrongdoing, but the family argues the use of force was extreme and unnecessary.
- One of Fishtown’s most direct connections with I-95 has been shut down for construction, sparking traffic nightmares. Of course there are complaints. But surprisingly, some residents are celebrating it.
- Dangerous infant sleepers recalled after dozens of infant deaths were still used recently in child care facilities across the country. It all started after the products were found in a Philly daycare.
- Nate Sudfeld, the quarterback slated to be Carson Wentz’s backup, left the Eagles’ preseason-opening 27-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans last night on a cart, with his left arm in an air cast. Coach Doug Pederson said the injury is not season-ending, however.
- Men need self-care too, writes columnist Elizabeth Wellington. Ahead of National Men’s Grooming Day next week, she looks at a local company whose mission is to gather men’s grooming essentials for a good cause.
- My colleague Brandon Harden caught up with Queer Eye star Karamo Brown who’s in town shooting the show’s fifth season. Brown discussed helping people with emotional breakthroughs and opened up about his deep personal connection to Philly.
- A film about Bruce Springsteen’s influence on a Pakistani-British teenager brought out fans and movie buffs in Asbury Park this week. It also brought out the Boss himself who provided quite the surprise.
- One of our region’s most popular health food eateries has finally set a grand opening date for a new Center City location. If you’ve got your eye on some acai, you’ll want to get in line as early as possible.
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently opened and destroyed a package at a checkpoint in Philly after finding dozens of eggs for chick-hatching disguised in a very pour way.
“People of Ocean City, this bird vs. bird intimidation campaign is not cool. NOT. COOL. ... How about you call off your hired goon birds (ever met an owl, by the way — total psychopaths, all of them) and I promise we gulls will make a serious effort to share the city with you.” — Writer Patrick Rapa takes on the persona of an Ocean City seagull to critique the Shore town’s method to fight the pesky birds.
- Plastic bag bans are sweeping across the U.S., but not everyone is on board. The Inquirer’s opinion staff turned to local policymakers for their takes on what Pennsylvania should do.
- Columnist Will Bunch writes that America’s young people are poised to take over the fight against climate change from older generations of leaders who are too busy bickering about other issues.
- Boston-based writer and community organizer Adam Roberts was born into the 1%. Writing for Vox, he explains why growing up incredibly wealthy led him to believe that having that much money is wrong.
- Philadelphia magazine contributor Jenny Weinar writes to help readers struggling with body positivity. But there’s one striking hurdle that’s always in her way: Where are all the stock photos of diverse bodies?
- Many young players are just beginning their NFL journey. But for most, it’ll be over faster than they think. What comes after that? The answer could be pro wrestling, ESPN reports.
Former St. Joe’s basketball standout Isaiah Miles led the Hawks to an NCAA tournament appearance as a senior in 2016. But he’s still trying to find his way in the NBA. Now, the Sixers are giving him that chance.