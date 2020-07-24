In a time of nationwide protests against racial injustices, the cultural world is also finding itself in the spotlight for institutional racism — in museums, orchestras, art schools, libraries, and the theater world. That includes PlayPenn, Philadelphia’s prominent new-play development organization, where weeks of social media outcry prompted by allegations of racist behavior and sexual harassment have led to the departure of its leaders and founder.
Given the uptick in coronavirus cases in the city, Philadelphia officials said it’s unlikely indoor dining will be allowed again soon. But in happier news, baseball is finally back. The Phillies are playing their opening day against the Miami Marlins.
— Lauren Aguirre (@laurencaguirre, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
PlayPenn, Philly’s prominent new-play development organization, is “in a crisis.” One of its leaders resigned and one was fired after weeks of outcry on social media about allegations of racist behavior there.
Alexandra Espinoza, a playwright, performer, and director, quit the coveted PlayPenn writers’ program last year over what she saw as long-running racial inequities and insensitivities. “They’ve been told so many times. I think that is what feels a little bit unusual. They really have no plausible deniability,” she said.
The Philadelphia School District has a plan for reopening schools that include only two days of in-person instruction a week, but in just one day, the families of 2,000 students indicated they wanted to continue fully remote instruction when school begins in September.
In a virtual meeting Thursday night, more than 100 people — including principals, teachers, parents and students — largely criticized the district’s reopening plan, saying it wouldn’t keep children safe or offer a robust educational experience.
- About 90,000 Pennsylvania workers are still waiting for answers about their unemployment claims, and millions of dollars in grants for struggling South Jersey businesses were claimed within hours.
- Philadelphia Free Library director Siobhan Reardon has resigned following complaints about workplace racial discrimination.
- It’s opening day for the Phillies. My colleague Scott Lauber writes about how just getting to this point is an accomplishment for the team and Major League Baseball.
- Former Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers was caught in the 1970s Abscam sting. Now, he has been indicted again — this time for election fraud.
- After Goya Foods’ CEO praised President Donald Trump, some Philly Latinos are boycotting and turning to other brands.
- Joe Biden has added more staffers in Pennsylvania while Donald Trump has canceled Republican National Convention events that were scheduled for Florida next month due to the higher number of coronavirus cases.
- The Washington NFL team has changed its name to “Washington Football Team” temporarily while it looks at selecting a new one.
Here’s a rainbow to brighten up your Friday. Thanks for sharing, @stilesgotstyle.
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!
- 🏳️🌈 Pennsylvanians can now select a nonbinary gender designation on their driver’s licenses and photo identification cards.
- ⚾ Here’s why Major League Baseball’s expanded postseason is good news for the team.
- 🦋 The spotted lanternfly invasion of South Jersey has begun. This invasive species presents a danger to plants it feeds on.
- 👋 Eleven Philadelphians share what the pandemic has taught them to let go, from shopping for entertainment to no longer being complacent on social justice issues.
- 🎭 A Philly actor’s play for exactly one audience member is a quarantine hit.
- 🎶 With the surprise release of Taylor Swift’s new album, here’s a look back at why she was upset when her master recordings were sold in 2019.
“Deploying nameless immigration agents to the streets, snatching protesters, and throwing them into unmarked vans abuses the department’s own policies and wastes resources. It also signals a kind of authoritarianism that undermines American democracy.” — writes the Inquirer Editorial Board about how federal agents storming cities undermines American ideals.
- Is Sheetz better than Wawa? Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Congressman Brendan F. Boyle throw down over mac’n’cheese bites and hoagies.
- From a New Jersey madman to Congress and Fox News, America needs a reckoning on hate toward women, national columnist Will Bunch writes.
- A Hilton hotel is opening in Philly with upgrades that allow for completely contactless stays. Learn more from Technical.ly Philly.
- You can order rose ice cream with 24 karat gold in Philly. Yes, it’s edible. Billy Penn has more.
- Earthquake sensors have recorded a record drop in human activity as we all stay inside during the pandemic, the Washington Post reports.
Meet Halo. She’s a rescue dog who was taken in by a Delco police station from foster care. Now, she works as a community police officer, attending police and borough events and making visitors feel welcome at the station.