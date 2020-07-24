In a time of nationwide protests against racial injustices, the cultural world is also finding itself in the spotlight for institutional racism — in museums, orchestras, art schools, libraries, and the theater world. That includes PlayPenn, Philadelphia’s prominent new-play development organization, where weeks of social media outcry prompted by allegations of racist behavior and sexual harassment have led to the departure of its leaders and founder.

Given the uptick in coronavirus cases in the city, Philadelphia officials said it’s unlikely indoor dining will be allowed again soon. But in happier news, baseball is finally back. The Phillies are playing their opening day against the Miami Marlins.

The painful inside view of the racism behind PlayPenn’s implosion

PlayPenn, Philly’s prominent new-play development organization, is “in a crisis.” One of its leaders resigned and one was fired after weeks of outcry on social media about allegations of racist behavior there.

Alexandra Espinoza, a playwright, performer, and director, quit the coveted PlayPenn writers’ program last year over what she saw as long-running racial inequities and insensitivities. “They’ve been told so many times. I think that is what feels a little bit unusual. They really have no plausible deniability,” she said.

2,000 Philly students have already opted for online-only learning

The Philadelphia School District has a plan for reopening schools that include only two days of in-person instruction a week, but in just one day, the families of 2,000 students indicated they wanted to continue fully remote instruction when school begins in September.

In a virtual meeting Thursday night, more than 100 people — including principals, teachers, parents and students — largely criticized the district’s reopening plan, saying it wouldn’t keep children safe or offer a robust educational experience.

Here's a rainbow to brighten up your Friday.

“Deploying nameless immigration agents to the streets, snatching protesters, and throwing them into unmarked vans abuses the department’s own policies and wastes resources. It also signals a kind of authoritarianism that undermines American democracy.”writes the Inquirer Editorial Board about how federal agents storming cities undermines American ideals.

Your Daily Dose of | Rescue pup

Meet Halo. She’s a rescue dog who was taken in by a Delco police station from foster care. Now, she works as a community police officer, attending police and borough events and making visitors feel welcome at the station.