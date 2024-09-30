🏇 Racing to reform | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Parx Casino is one of the world’s wealthiest casinos. Yet horse deaths at the Bensalem hotspot’s turf track, as well as a racing association’s alleged financial misconduct, have the industry alarmed.

And Mayor Cherelle L. Parker agreed to a deal for a Sixers arena on East Market Street. But what’s in it for Philly? Below, we dig into the promised $50 million in community benefits.

At Pennsylvania’s busiest racetrack, one Saturday could mean nearly $4 million in prize money. But a recent spate of horse deaths has heightened concern among horse owners and trainers who allege that Parx Casino’s management has neglected to properly maintain its racetrack.

Deaths at Parx: Since May, seven horses have died during races at the course, including two on the turf, according to records obtained by The Inquirer. A dozen died in 2023.

Warning signs: “It’s an inherently dangerous sport, but if you have holes in the course, it’s much more dangerous,” said the co-owner of Causes Trouble, a winning racehorse who died in August after tumbling at Parx.

Track maintenance: The Bensalem racetrack’s operators say they’ve completed upgrades recommended by regulators, and that horse and jockey safety is their top priority.

Reporters Jesse Bunch and Dylan Purcell investigate the allegations as the industry seeks reform.

The Sixers arena deal agreed to by Mayor Parker includes a $50 million community benefits agreement (CBA) meant to alleviate the impact of the development on nearby residents and businesses. The deal also includes several line items that specifically advance Parker’s agenda. Among them:

💰 $3 million to support city-coordinated housing programs like affordable housing preservation

💰 $7 million for the Philadelphia School District’s free before- and after-school care program

💰 $1.25 million to expand PHL Taking Care of Business, a commercial corridor cleaning program Parker championed as a member of City Council

Reporter Aliya Schneider breaks down the full CBA deal.

This “only in Philly” story comes from reader Janie O’Connell, who describes the many methods of surviving Philadelphia summers in the 1950s:

Like my mother before me, I was a 2 Streeter. When school ended, we’d spend our days on the sweltering streets in South Philly during its brutal summers. Rowhouses had no air-conditioning and the concrete sidewalk retained the daytime heat. You rejoiced when you hear the jingle of a Mister Softee ice cream truck. With no city pool close by, you settled for getting squirted by a hose or fire hydrant sprinkler. My older brothers and their friends chased after, and ran in the fog of the mosquito spray truck as it passed through the neighborhood after dinner. On the most blistering nights, some fathers sleep outside on plastic lounge chairs.

A must-attend event for every 2 Streeter was the Lady of Mount Carmel carnival in mid-July. While no rides, the games of chance offered candy bar prizes. You didn’t go hungry, as saltine crackers with potato salad were only two cents, or you could upgrade it smeared on a hotdog bun for a nickel. Uncle Hughie who lived across the street would give you a quarter and ask for five crackers, and the change was for whatever you wanted. There were also clear plastic bags filled with water and a tiny goldfish you could adopt for a pet. It lived for about three days.

The Shore was the ideal escape from the city heat, and you survived the blistering and suffocating humid weather by thinking ahead to your two-week Wildwood vacation. Visions of the sandy beach, the cold ocean waves and “walking the boards” after dinner helped to keep our spirits up until August arrived. Of course, cemented in your head was one special night when we would be allowed to enjoy Wildwood’s famous amusement rides and arcade games.

The Walt Whitman Bridge did not open until 1957, so to get to Wildwood, we’d drive to North Philadelphia to have breakfast with our grandparents at Horn and Hardart automat. We then drove across the Ben Franklin Bridge with Mom Mom and Pop Pop, who vacationed with us.

After two glorious weeks at the Shore, despair set in as we’d return before Labor Day, realizing in three days you’d be back in school, but you fondly remembered your “Wildwood Days”!

