A Philadelphia medical facility licensed by the state to care for some of the region’s most vulnerable children has been implicated in the deaths of individuals under its care. Each time, it stayed open — a pattern that continued after a pair of deaths last year. And in New Jersey, prison officials have agreed to move a transgender inmate from a men’s facility to a women’s facility after a lawsuit pointed to alleged sexual harassment and assault.

— Ray Boyd (@RayBoydDigital, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Pennsylvania gives medical facility for children another chance, despite two deaths in 11 days

Pediatric Specialty Care in East Falls is licensed by the state to provide round-the-clock care for some of the region’s most “medically fragile children.” It’s also the place Nina Mapp rushed to in 2018 after receiving a frantic call from a staffer. Shortly after she arrived, her 4-year-old son was dead.

And this was not an isolated incident. It took place 11 days after a girl in the facility died of sepsis after staff failed to address her symptoms for hours, state investigators concluded.

Pa. officials found PSC to have staffing issues “conducive to serious injury or death,” which the company disputed. In March, PSC agreed to improve its policies and have two respiratory therapists and a nurse supervisor at all times. The state agreed to allow new admissions.

Inquirer reporters Nathaniel Lash and Pranshu Verma examine the history of PSC and the facility’s growing list of second chances.

N.J. to move transgender inmate to women’s facility after months in men’s prison

Prison officials in New Jersey have agreed to move a transgender woman housed in a men’s facility to a women’s prison. The woman, identified under the name Sonia Doe in court filings, filed a lawsuit claiming that she was sexually harassed, assaulted, and discriminated against by fellow inmates and prison staff.

According to the lawsuit, Doe has spent time in numerous prisons — either with male roommates or in isolation — "for offenses stemming from” an addiction to prescription pain pills.

The Department of Corrections has agreed to move Doe by mid-September, an “important first step” according to a lawyer with the N.J. ACLU who also notes it will not prevent the lawsuit from going forward.

What’s on the horizon for Philly schools as the new year begins?

As summer winds down, Philadelphia school children are getting set to head back to the classroom. And there will be hundreds of new faces waiting for them.

That’s because the school district has hired 700 new teachers and counselors for the 2019-20 school year. Some of them are in new roles made possible by the district’s $3.4 billion budget.

Some schools will also receive new social workers, behavioral health employees, nurses, and air conditioning. The district will also continue its modernization project, which has spruced up hundreds of classrooms.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

I must say, that pup is rather fetching. Great pic, @ShayneMalcolm 👌🏾.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

Hurricane Dorian
Bill Day, Tallahassee, FL
Hurricane Dorian

“The sandwich was subpar, but the joy and pain it stirred up: seasonings come alive. It evoked for me a time of effortless smiles and laughter, reminding me of moments growing up when the Electric Slide would come on at a cookout and guests would dance in sync, enjoying a cultural moment.” — Abdul-Aliy A. Muhammad on how Popeyes’ viral chicken sandwich made him reflect on black joy.

What we’re reading

The beach in Ocean City.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
The beach in Ocean City.

A Daily Dose of | Preparedness

Time to hit the beach: Towel? Check. Sunscreen? Check. Now, all you need is our guide to which beaches in our region are actually open this weekend.