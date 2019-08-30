A Philadelphia medical facility licensed by the state to care for some of the region’s most vulnerable children has been implicated in the deaths of individuals under its care. Each time, it stayed open — a pattern that continued after a pair of deaths last year. And in New Jersey, prison officials have agreed to move a transgender inmate from a men’s facility to a women’s facility after a lawsuit pointed to alleged sexual harassment and assault.
Pediatric Specialty Care in East Falls is licensed by the state to provide round-the-clock care for some of the region’s most “medically fragile children.” It’s also the place Nina Mapp rushed to in 2018 after receiving a frantic call from a staffer. Shortly after she arrived, her 4-year-old son was dead.
And this was not an isolated incident. It took place 11 days after a girl in the facility died of sepsis after staff failed to address her symptoms for hours, state investigators concluded.
Pa. officials found PSC to have staffing issues “conducive to serious injury or death,” which the company disputed. In March, PSC agreed to improve its policies and have two respiratory therapists and a nurse supervisor at all times. The state agreed to allow new admissions.
Inquirer reporters Nathaniel Lash and Pranshu Verma examine the history of PSC and the facility’s growing list of second chances.
Prison officials in New Jersey have agreed to move a transgender woman housed in a men’s facility to a women’s prison. The woman, identified under the name Sonia Doe in court filings, filed a lawsuit claiming that she was sexually harassed, assaulted, and discriminated against by fellow inmates and prison staff.
According to the lawsuit, Doe has spent time in numerous prisons — either with male roommates or in isolation — "for offenses stemming from” an addiction to prescription pain pills.
The Department of Corrections has agreed to move Doe by mid-September, an “important first step” according to a lawyer with the N.J. ACLU who also notes it will not prevent the lawsuit from going forward.
As summer winds down, Philadelphia school children are getting set to head back to the classroom. And there will be hundreds of new faces waiting for them.
That’s because the school district has hired 700 new teachers and counselors for the 2019-20 school year. Some of them are in new roles made possible by the district’s $3.4 billion budget.
Some schools will also receive new social workers, behavioral health employees, nurses, and air conditioning. The district will also continue its modernization project, which has spruced up hundreds of classrooms.
- A Philadelphia father has been charged in the death of his 7-year-old son who fell between two subway cars while selling candy last year.
- Presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s proposal, the Freedom Dividend, would give each American $1,000 a month. But is giving people money the best way to end poverty? It’s a complicated debate that our country has grappled with for generations.
- Speaking of the race for the White House, a new poll this week seemed to show a significant shift in the Democratic primary leaderboard. But a series of surveys that followed seemed to paint an opposite picture.
- A commission formed by Gov. Tom Wolf has a plan to overhaul the political mapmaking process — exposing just how deep the divides are over how the maps are drawn.
- A popular Japanese anime TV series will serve as the inspiration for a protest planned for Saturday outside U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Philadelphia office.
- The Eagles’ preseason ended last night in a 6-0 loss against the Jets, though Daeshon Hall may have made a strong case for himself to find a home on the team’s roster moving forward. A bigger takeaway? The preseason overall was, well, pretty boring and more notable for those who didn’t play, writes Les Bowen.
- Hamilton finally opened in Philadelphia. The wait is over and reporter John Timpane writes that the show’s gorgeous singing, blazing dance, and rapid rap made it well worth it.
- The typical bar experience tends to warrant a 20% tip. But could you imagine receiving a tip of more than 2,000%? A bartender at Philly’s Belgian Cafe now knows exactly what that feels like.
- Hitting up Made in America? My colleague Dan DeLuca whipped up a playlist to get you ready featuring some of the festival’s top artists including Cardi B, Travis Scott, Lizzo, and more. Can’t make it out? Connect with us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook for live updates all weekend long.
- If you love Gritty and hate running, this is the 5k for you. The Flyers and their orange giant mascot are planning a race for “anti-runners” sure to feature Grittys as far as the googly eyes can see.
- Maybe you forgot that one of the most popular toys of all time was invented in Delaware County? Well, a new historical marker is coming to Clifton Heights to remind you.
- Meanwhile, reporter Grace Dickinson reminds us all of the many ways to furnish your home for cheap in Philly. (And no, Ikea is not the only way.)
“The sandwich was subpar, but the joy and pain it stirred up: seasonings come alive. It evoked for me a time of effortless smiles and laughter, reminding me of moments growing up when the Electric Slide would come on at a cookout and guests would dance in sync, enjoying a cultural moment.” — Abdul-Aliy A. Muhammad on how Popeyes’ viral chicken sandwich made him reflect on black joy.
- Would opening a supervised injection site in Philadelphia violate federal law? We asked experts on both sides of the debate to weigh in on the controversial effort.
- Philadelphia police’s new website to help find suspects in unsolved murders is a devastating symbol of loss, the Inquirer Editorial Board writes. But it’s also a reminder that in Philly, your odds of getting away with murder are better than your odds of winning a coin toss.
- As college campuses begin to awaken with students back for another year, The Atlantic examines dorm rooms — specifically why they are so much nicer than ever before.
- Philly’s Broad-Ridge spur line is often lost in the city’s transit culture. But Fashion District Philadelphia might just be what the lonely line needs for a resurgence, Billy Penn reports.
- Vox takes a look at how America’s opioid epidemic could get even worse as reports suggest the crisis could go west.
Time to hit the beach: Towel? Check. Sunscreen? Check. Now, all you need is our guide to which beaches in our region are actually open this weekend.