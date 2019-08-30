View this post on Instagram

Goes to a portrait met up, takes photos of a dog instead 🤷🏻‍♂️ • • • • • • 📷Canon 70D with Tamron SP35mm f/1.8 #ig_skyvibes #ig_unitedstates #bokehcity #ourphilly #agameoftones #bokeh_shotz #ig_color #longexposure_shots #lensbible #teamcanon #withmytamron #moodygrams #viewbug #phillycollective #pacollective #visualgrams #onlyinphiladelphia #creativexilence #featcbphilly #oldcitylove #nbcphiladelphia #215shooters #pcpotd #phillyunknown #visitphilly #igers_philly #6ABCaction