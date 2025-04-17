🐥 Peep this | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Morning, Philly. Some gusts are expected again today, along with sun and higher temps. Here’s hoping these winds will be less destructive.

All Peeps come from one place: Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Below, take a peep inside the Lehigh Valley factory where the country’s most beloved Easter candy is made.

And the man accused of trying to kill Gov. Josh Shapiro called 911 shortly after a fire was set to the governor’s mansion in Harrisburg, confessing and calling him a “monster,” a search warrant reveals.

Plus, getting a green card can feel like navigating a maze. Here’s a look at how complex the journey can be in Philadelphia.

Microwaved or stale. Nibbled or popped in the mouth whole. Yellow, lavender, or green. Bunnies or chicks.

🐤 However they prefer to consume the pastel-colored marshmallow candies, for sugar fiends across the country (plus Canada and Japan), spring is Peeps season.

🐰 About 2 billion Peeps are produced each year at Just Born Quality Confections in Bethlehem, 60 miles north of Philadelphia. The 102-year-old company also makes Mike and Ikes, Hot Tamales, and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews, but it’s the Peeps that draw visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of the sugar-coated magic that is the production process.

🍬 So, how do the perfectly plump confections get made? And how did the candy evolve over nearly a century to become the beloved pop-culture icon it is today?

Ahead of Easter, food reporter Jenn Ladd goes inside the Lehigh Valley hub for answers.

Plus: Watch The Inquirer’s video tour of the Peeps factory.

New information is emerging about the fire set inside the Pennsylvania governor’s residence early Sunday while Gov. Shapiro and his family were inside.

Cody Balmer, the Harrisburg man charged with attempted homicide and other crimes for allegedly setting the fire, called police soon after the incident and cited the governor’s “plans” for Palestinian people, authorities said. It is unclear how closely Balmer followed Shapiro’s stance on the conflict in Gaza, or whether the governor was targeted because of his faith and position as a Jewish leader. Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said Wednesday it is unlikely he will charge Balmer with ethnic intimidation at this point. Police confirmed that Balmer’s mother reached out to authorities three days before the arson attempt, “concerned for her son’s well-being.”

State police, meanwhile, continue to investigate how Balmer was able to bypass Shapiro’s 24-7 security detail and the additional security assigned to the governor’s residence, climbing a fence, breaking two windows, and setting off Molotov cocktails, evading detection.

Reporters Gillian McGoldrick and Ximena Conde have more details.

Experts say immigration is vital to Philadelphia’s economy, and one in five residents is foreign-born. Around 22,000 Philly-area green card holders got theirs last year.

Yet the path to lawful permanent residence is “limited,” expensive, and maze-like. Recent directives from the Trump administration could complicate the immigration process further.

The process looks different whether you’re applying via family, employer sponsorship, or a humanitarian program, but would likely involve a medical exam, lots of paperwork, and thousands of dollars.

Then comes the waiting.

Follow interactives designer Charmaine Runes through the green card maze.

P.S. Also honored this week? A University of Pennsylvania political scientist, a filmmaker, a dancer, and a Gettysburg College professor, who were all named to the 100th class of the prestigious Guggenheim Fellowship.

What we’re...

💃 Dancing to: Reggaeton, salsa, and bachata at Sazón, Philly’s queer Latin pop-up party.

🍽️ Visiting: Leo, the Kimmel Center’s new flagship restaurant.

⚽ Glad to see: Philadelphia and New York working together in World Cup planning.

🧑‍💻 Touring: The nondescript Northeast Philly office building that gets Comcast internet to customers’ homes ASAP.

🐎 Considering: What the 250th anniversary of Paul Revere’s ride can teach about defeating tyrants.

