Penn’s tumultuous year | Morning Newsletter

A tumultuous school year for the University of Pennsylvania came to a relatively calm close with Monday’s commencement. Meanwhile, from the resignation of former president Liz Magill to a 16-day encampment on College Green that led to dozens of arrests, the student journalists of The Daily Pennsylvanian have covered it all.

And the annual Lindback Distinguished Teaching Award honors the city’s best educators. The Inquirer’s Kristen A. Graham takes us into the classroom of three of this year’s winners.

The 2023-2024 school year will go down as one of the University of Pennsylvania’s most notable, as tensions over the war in Gaza simmered on campus.

Calm commencement after tense weeks: Though graduation ceremonies at other schools around the country saw pro-Palestinian supporters walk out in protest, Monday’s big event at Penn went off without much disruption. And later on Monday, District Attorney Larry Krasner said his office declined to file charges against four protesters who were arrested Friday night for allegedly attempting to occupy a campus building.

On the scene: Throughout this year, the young journalists of the student paper The Daily Pennsylvanian have been on the ground, reporting as their university’s president resigned and their peers were arrested. They worked from their own war room in the library near the now-disbanded pro-Palestinian encampment, finishing their own school assignments when time allowed. Their doggedness earned them national attention and several scoops.

In their words: “This is going to matter. This is going to mean something,” said one freshman reporter, looking forward while reflecting on the intensity of the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, at nearby universities: Swarthmore College is moving its commencement off campus to the Mann Center because of its students’ ongoing encampment at Parrish Lawn. And at Drexel University, just a few blocks from Penn, president John Fry called on the school’s own days-old encampment to disband “immediately” in a letter emailed to students and staff Monday evening.

What you should know today

The Lindback Distinguished Teaching Award is the Philadelphia School District’s top teaching prize, honoring educators for their dedication to students while doing a demanding job. This year’s winners include:

🍏 Shakeera Blair, a second-grade teacher at W.D. Kelley Elementary and the North Philadelphia school’s “trauma ambassador” who says she admires her students’ resilience.

🍏 Tyriese Holloway, an English teacher at Overbrook High School who aims to be the mentor he needed during his own difficult childhood.

🍏 Rosemary Jacob, a reading specialist at Jay Cooke Elementary School in Logan whose principal called her “the fairy godmother of reading.”

“The three are emblematic of the kind of educational excellence that inspires students around the city, work that will echo for years to come,” education reporter Kristen A. Graham writes.

Each of this year’s Lindback honorees will receive $3,500 along with their award. Meet all 60 here.

