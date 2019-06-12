Solving the riddle of the Sphinx is no easy task, and neither is moving it 300 feet, apparently. After months of plotting, measuring, and re-measuring, a crew at the Penn Museum will begin today to attempt the megalithic task of hoisting and carting the museum’s 13-ton ancient Egyptian figure across the building and through two windows to its new home in the main lobby. Meanwhile, across town, a different crew will get to work making art in Suburban Station, part of a Same Day Work program aimed at employing Philly’s homeless population.

Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.

— Oona Goodin-Smith (@oonagoodinsmith, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Special offer: What happened? Why? Become an Inquirer and get more of your questions answered. Take the first step with Digital Access for just 77¢ per week for 13 weeks. Because you give a damn. Subscribe today!

Inquirer Morning Briefing

How do you move a 13-ton Egyptian sphinx? The Penn Museum hopes to try it today

How do you move a 13-ton Egyptian sphinx? Very carefully.

For the first time in 93 years, the Penn Museum is preparing to hoist its red-granite sphinx from its Lower Egyptian Gallery to the museum’s main lobby this week — a 300-foot journey that’s taken months of planning, hydraulic help, and a makeshift roller-coaster to execute.

If all goes to plan, the 3,000-year-old Egyptian guardian figure will pass through the museum’s open windows with inches to spare, a move far more meticulously arranged than when the sphinx first arrived in Philadelphia by steamboat in 1913, and nine horses pulled it through the city to the museum.

Philly launched a program to put homeless people to work. Here’s what happened.

Ten people at a time, Philadelphia’s Mural Arts program is putting some of the city’s homeless people to work, offering a payday in exchange for making art.

It’s a part of the Suburban Station-based Same Day Work program — a concept developed by Mural Arts with the Scattergood Foundation and MHP, funded by private philanthropy — which is eight weeks into a two-year pilot. Already, demand is far outpacing the slots available, and the city is looking to match the endeavor with more jobs, though plans remain tentative.

Participants spend the three-hour shift drawing and painting in a studio, and will later begin work on a mural along one of the underground corridors beneath 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

Religious communities consider how much faith to put in marijuana

Does God endorse medical marijuana?

It’s a question Philadelphia-area faith communities are asking as the legalization of the drug’s use becomes more widespread. While marijuana use has been intrinsic to some faiths’ practices for centuries, others are strictly against it.

In Delaware, leaders may have to develop a stance on cannabis sooner rather than later as the First State creeps toward legalization — depending on whom you ask.

And, a new study from Stanford University suggests that the legalization of medical marijuana is not causally linked to opioid overdose deaths, as was once believed.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

Where can we request this tour guide? 🐾 Thanks for the photo, @stormy_potato_dog.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

Ban Gentrification
Signe Wilkinson
Ban Gentrification

“But for all the damage graffiti does, it doesn’t impact public safety in the way a dirt bike or ATV or quad erupting out of nowhere and racing in and out of fast-moving Philly traffic can. Many riders are oblivious to the presence, the safety, and indeed, the rights, of other people to use the city’s already overburdened street and highway network.” - The Inquirer Editorial Board on taking off-roading vehicles off the city’s streets.

What we’re reading

Dolphina won a social media contest to become the Philadelphia Water Department's "spokesdog" for an anti-animal waste campaign.
Partnership for the Delaware Estuary
Dolphina won a social media contest to become the Philadelphia Water Department's "spokesdog" for an anti-animal waste campaign.

Your Daily Dose of | Anti-poop pooch

Meet Dolphina, the Philadelphia Water Department’s newest spokesdog. The recently adopted five-year-old pit-mix already has her work cut out for her as she spreads awareness about the polluting impacts of pet waste that makes its way into local waterways and, ultimately, the city’s source of its drinking water.