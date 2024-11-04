What to expect on Election Day | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning, Philly. Tomorrow’s the day.

With about 24 hours to go until the polls open, our top story explains what Pennsylvania’s anticipated high in-person turnout on Election Day could mean for lines and reporting results. We also have a breakdown of what past voter trends could mean for Tuesday, a tool to check your mail ballot, and resources to get a free or discounted ride to the polls.

Advertisement

And when New Jersey relaxed the law in 2019 for child sexual abuse survivors to file civil suits against their predators, it opened a floodgate of legal cases. One Philly-area firm has filed more than 600.

Here’s what to know today.

— Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are in a dead heat in Pennsylvania, according to the latest poll of likely voters.

Against the backdrop of that neck-and-neck race — and even as more than 1.6 million voters in the state have already returned their mail ballots — election officials are expecting the highest in-person turnout on Election Day since 2016.

That means how Americans receive the results will look different than in years past. More in-person voters will likely mean officials will be able to count ballots more quickly: Officials anticipate they will be able to finish tallying mail ballots within a day or two, rather than the five it took in 2020.

Politics reporter Katie Bernard explains what else voters should expect on Tuesday, and beyond.

Prepare for Election Day:

We have a detailed breakdown of how voter trends have played out in the Philadelphia area in years past, and what they could mean for Tuesday. If you cast your mail ballot in Philadelphia or Montgomery County, use our interactive tool to see if your mail ballot had an issue and find out how to fix it. If you need help getting to the polls on Election Day in Philly, check out these resources to find a free or discounted ride.

Five years ago, an update to New Jersey law meant child sexual abuse survivors could now file civil suits against their predators up until they turned 55, an exception to the statute of limitation. The change prompted hundreds to come forward.

In perhaps the most high-profile case, a woman accused the Camden school district’s now-former advisory board president of sexual assault 30 years ago. They reached a $2 million settlement in June.

“We’re on the front lines of all of this,” said an attorney with a local law firm that has filed nearly 600 cases since the law changed. “It’s been a painful wait for these survivors.”

Reporter Melanie Burney spoke to survivors and legal experts about the impact of finally being able to seek justice.

What you should know today

Hey, Philly sports fans: Show us your fan caves for a chance to be featured in our new Haven series. Nominate yours by sending us an email at properties@inquirer.com to show our readers how you celebrate your sports fandom.

🧠 Trivia time

Jersey’s A.J. Befumo, who used to be a wrestler with a Bruce Springsteen persona, is about to return to the ring. Why has he become famous in the interim years?

A) He hosts a controversial political podcast

B) He appeared on Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen

C) He ran for local office under his stage name

D) He’s one of the viral “Costco Guys” on TikTok

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🏠 Watching: The House From, by a South Jersey filmmaker who documents our love for famous film and TV houses.

🥧 Preordering: Thanksgiving Day pies from these Philly bakeries.

🏈 Loving: How the Art But Make It Sports account creates visual magic — and draws inspiration from Philly.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

The 30,000-person event returning to the city Nov. 23 and 24

Hint: 🏃

INHALED PAROPHTHALMIA

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Claudia Skrodenis, who solved Sunday’s anagram: Glen Mills. A couple transformed an abandoned home into a three-acre meadow retreat in the Delco community.

Photo of the day

Your “only in Philly” story

📬 Think back to the night that changed your life that could only happen in Philly, a true example of the Philly spirit, the time you finally felt like you belonged in Philly if you’re not a lifer, something that made you fall in love with Philly all over again — or proud to be from here if you are. Then email it to us for a chance to be featured in the Monday edition of this newsletter.

This “only in Philly” story comes from reader Dan Fishman, who describes the neighborhood characters who emerged during Halloweens of the 1950s:

For most kids, Halloween was the holiday that ranked up there with your birthday and Christmas. In addition to reaping a huge stash of candy, there was the thrill of going house to house. Like most of Philly, the Northeast was populated with rowhouses, numbering 30 to a block. Traversing up your block and then down the next street over, which shared a common alley, was sufficient to secure a gigantic candy haul.

I was the youngest of six brothers and we went out as a group. Older brothers also assisted with designing one’s disguise — not that it mattered how creative, as the owner could take one look at the six of us at various heights and identify us immediately upon opening the door.

Billy McCann’s mother would have him start at the far end of the street and then dump his bag of treats on their kitchen table before heading out to canvass the adjoining street for more candy. His mother would separate the pile into the desirable and the unwanted, which was then distributed to the late arriving trick or treaters who knocked on her door.

There were a few homes that actually put coins in your bag, which was always appreciated as it allowed purchase of a soft pretzel at school. However, Mrs. Bullsvicky, who lived halfway up our block, made a big deal of flashing a silver coin and depositing it in your bag while saying, “You look great, here is a little something for you.” After going through your haul, you would discover she had only wrapped a penny in tinfoil, but a penny was still good at the corner store.

The most memorable night was when halfway through our trip, all of us were in need of a bathroom break. There were a few brothers who demanded we not waste time returning home but attempt to hold our business until we completed the last portion of our designated route. I needed to go very badly, so at the next house, as soon as the door opened, I announced, “Us boys need to use your bathroom.” Surprisingly, the owners allowed us to troop to the upstairs. The older brothers all started to do their business in the toilet and I was shoved aside. Needing to go badly, I deposited my urine in the bathtub — the ultimate “trick” on trick-or-treat night. Now 60-plus years later, I’m still reminded of the incident.

👋 Wishing you a calm Monday. Thanks, as always, for starting your day with The Inquirer.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.