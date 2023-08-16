$100,000 for 50 work days | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

We’re halfway through the week and halfway through the month. Where did the summer go? If you’re searching for something to do during Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of the summer, we have a list of plenty of options to explore the city’s art, music, and culture.

But first, we have a full news day. Let’s get to it.

As Pennsylvania lawmakers enjoy the rest of their summer recess, our main story takes a look at the perks of being a state legislator.

Taylor Allen

All 253 lawmakers of the Pennsylvania General Assembly have a starting salary of more than $100,00 this year.

It’s the first time legislators’ pay has topped six figures and members of leadership make more than $150,000. Pennsylvania has the third highest-paid state legislature, behind California and New York. Both of those states have a higher cost of living.

The state House is only scheduled to meet 45 days total this year, and the Senate is scheduled for 52.

Note: To compare, the average Pennsylvanian makes $50,400, and most full-time workers are on the job 240 days per year.

The perks don’t stop there:

Legislators are also allowed to have other jobs. Many who are lawyers maintain partner or associate status at law firms. Also, they can accept an unlimited amount of gifts from nonprofits, lobbyists, businesses, and others.

Notable quote: “Harrisburg needs an enema, and we need to reset,” said Eric Epstein, the director of government accountability group Rock The Capital. “It’s very difficult to pass laws for an average citizen when you’re living a gilded lifestyle.”

Keep reading to learn the barriers for reform.

Among the 18 codefendants charged Monday alongside former President Donald Trump for their alleged efforts to overturn of 2020 presidential results in Georgia, several also played significant roles in a similar push in Pennsylvania.

Rudy Giuliani: The former New York mayor and Trump’s former lawyer is accused in the indictment of playing a significant role in pressuring Georgia officials to reject their state’s election results and declare the former president the winner. His similar efforts in Pennsylvania are well-documented, including his infamous Nov. 7, 2020 news conference outside Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia where he falsely asserted thousands of ballots had been cast by dead voters in the city.

Mike Roman: The Kensington native and former Philly GOP ward leader was the Trump 2020 campaign’s director of Election Day operations. He’s credited with carrying out a lot of the work to organize slates of fake Trump electors in battleground states, including Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Looking ahead: In the midst of all of this, Trump is also coming to Philly next month for a fundraiser.

Keep reading to learn more about some of Trump’s other key codefendants.

What you should know today

⚾ Anticipating: The Media Little League team will open its World Series quest tomorrow. The Delco team’s first game is set for tonight at 7 p.m.

📸 Sharing: A digital last look of “Skin of the Bride.” Our team compiled recent and post photos of the Isaiah Zagar mural at the former Painted Bride Art Center ahead of its demolition date this fall. Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens is offering a tour of the iconic piece on Aug. 19 and another in September.

