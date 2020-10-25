I decided journalism was for me while working for my college newspaper, The Daily Northwestern. I became enthralled by the fact that there was an entire industry dedicated to questioning those in power. That’s why I chose my coverage area: politics and government. I usually report from the City Hall bureau, but this year, needless to say, has been unusual. For a few months, I covered the coronavirus pandemic, especially the mayor’s handling of it and its impact on nursing homes. Then I helped with our reporting on the protests of the police killing of George Floyd. And after a brief stint back on regular City Hall coverage, I am now reporting full-time on the 2020 election with our politics team. What a year!