This is your last newsletter of the year. It’s the perfect time to reflect on the huge — and sometimes chaotic — year in Pennsylvania politics.

Our lead story follows another year of Pennsylvania in the national spotlight and what to watch in the new year.

Pennsylvania has become accustomed to getting the political spotlight and that doesn’t seem like that’s going to change any time soon.

A quick recap: Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro will be the next governor.

John Fetterman’s victory flipped a Senate seat. Nationally, Dems now have 51 senators who will caucus together, including Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, despite her decision to become an independent.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney’s quote, “I’ll be happy when I’m not here — when I’m not mayor” became a defining moment of his administration which has been widely criticized for failing to address the city’s gun violence crisis with adequate urgency.

City Council members Bobby Henon and Kenyatta Johnson were indicted on unrelated federal bribery charges. Henon was convicted. The jury couldn’t reach a verdict in the first trial for Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous, but they were acquitted in the second.

What’s coming: Surprise victories could give Pennsylvania Democrats control of the state House, depending on which party prevails in the fight over control of the chamber that was triggered by several vacancies.

Nine Philadelphia mayoral hopefuls (so far) are seeking the Democratic nomination in the May primary.

Lawyers for Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner urged Commonwealth Court judges Thursday to declare the Republican-led effort to impeach him as legally baseless.

Krasner’s lawyers argued that it’s a dangerous attempt to remove a locally elected Democrat over ideological disagreements and not impeachable conduct.

The rebuttal: Lawyers for Republican legislative leaders claim the courts don’t have a role in this ongoing process because the House and Senate have acted within their constitutional authority in approving articles of impeachment against Krasner.

Republicans accused the district attorney of enacting policies that have fueled the city’s shooting crisis. Krasner denied the allegations.

