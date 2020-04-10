“Our country is not only fighting this virus. We are in a full-on battle for our nation’s soul. The care of my daughter and the millions of Americans with intellectual disabilities reflect our society’s level of empathy and compassion. It defies logic to think that any doctor, nurse, ethical expert, or government bureaucrat is qualified to put a price tag on that.” — writes Lainey Moseley, a mother, freelance news producer for NBC News, and founder of Little Acorn House, on how coronavirus triage guidelines punish disability.