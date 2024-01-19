Still no SEPTA prosecutor | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Friday is here, and so will be more snow. Expect temps to reach a high near 31.

A winter storm warning is in effect in and around Philadelphia through Friday night. We could get up to 6 inches of snow, but changes in forecast amounts are likely across the region. We’re bringing you the latest updates on the snowstorm’s impacts throughout the day at inquirer.com.

Last month, Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a bill that requires the state attorney general to assign a special prosecutor to handle cases involving crime around SEPTA property in Philadelphia. The legislation says the AG must do this by Jan. 13, but that deadline has passed and no special prosecutor has been appointed.

Our lead story looks into the stalled rollout as crime continues on the city’s transit lines.

A new law compels Pennsylvania’s Attorney General’s Office to name a special SEPTA prosecutor. The fine print set a Jan. 13 deadline, but the position has not been filled nearly one week later.

Catch up quick: The measure would effectively strip power from District Attorney Larry Krasner, who has been accused of prioritizing criminal justice reform over fighting crime. And last week, Krasner sued in an effort to overturn the law as an unconstitutional move to block his authority and undermine the will of Philadelphia voters.

The role: The special prosecutor would be tasked with investigating and prosecuting crimes around SEPTA property in Philly through 2026 — the duration of Krasner’s current term.

A spokesperson for Attorney General Michelle Henry said “the position remains posted” as of Thursday, but did not elaborate or answer questions about where the hiring process stands.

Meanwhile, crimes persist on the city’s transit lines. A man was stabbed near the 15th Street Station early Thursday morning, and a teenager was shot and killed by a stray bullet at the same station last week.

Continue reading for more on the future of the controversial law.

Snow is expected to fall in Philadelphia throughout the day. Amounts will vary considerably around the region.

Up to 6 inches are possible, though forecast amounts are expected to shift. Philly should be “more in the upper end” of the ranges, according to Sarah Johnson, the warning coordination meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Mount Holly office.

A citywide snow emergency goes into effect at 7 a.m. A winter storm warning is in effect for Philadelphia and all its adjacent counties; the only exceptions are outer parts of Montgomery and Bucks Counties, which are under an “advisory.”

Still, it appears roads should be in decent shape when the snow starts. The weather will affect both peak commuting periods today.

💡 Get essential tips for shoveling and salting your sidewalk

🚘 Make sure your car is prepped for the frigid cold

🌨️ Know how to brave a Philly winter at home or on the road

Read on for this weekend’s freezing forecast and visit inquirer.com for live coverage of the storm.

What you should know today

