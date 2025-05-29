📵 No more scrolling while driving | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Hi, Philly. It’s been a rainy May, and yes, there’s more to come.

Until now, Pennsylvania was the only state in the region that did not have a ban on use of handheld devices while driving. Our top story today explains everything you need to know about the new hands-free law before it goes into effect June 5.

And Abbott Elementary showrunner Quinta Brunson received the key to the city yesterday. We got the details on the West Philly native’s favorite murals, plus the Center City karaoke bar that makes her nostalgic.

One week from today, it will be illegal in Pennsylvania to use handheld phones while driving.

📵 The legislation expands on an existing ban on texting while driving to include talking, scrolling, taking pictures, sending emails, or the like. The law applies even if the driver is stuck in traffic or at a red light.

📵 It’s a bipartisan effort to cut down on distracted driving in the state, where PennDot estimated nearly 10,000 related crashes occurred last year.

📵 The bipartisan law is named “Paul Miller’s Law” after a man who was killed in Monroe County in 2010 after being hit by a tractor trailer driver who was reaching for his phone.

State politics reporter Gillian McGoldrick has the details on the ban.

In other Pennsylvania news: During his first visit to Chinatown as governor, Gov. Josh Shapiro praised a neighborhood business owner for her advocacy on the 76ers arena debate and talked about the impact of federal policies among immigrant communities.

Quinta Brunson’s Emmy-winning Abbott Elementary has featured Philly institutions from the Franklin Institute to Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse. Her hometown reflected some of that love back IRL Wednesday with a ceremony offering her the symbolic key to the city.

While accepting the recognition, the actor and comedian also celebrated a new mural she helped develop at her alma mater Andrew Hamilton Elementary, titled Blooming Futures. The mural features portraits of current Hamilton students and teachers, who also participated in painting.

Notable quote: “We have to see ourselves in the big picture. That’s how we know there’s a tomorrow. That’s how we know there’s a community to take care of,” Brunson told the audience. “You don’t need to see famous people on the wall. You need to see you on the wall painted, beautiful — we are beautiful.”

What can she unlock with her new key? Hearts and minds, we assume.

Arts reporter Rosa Cartagena has the story from the ceremony, and on Brunson’s favorite Philly views.

What you should know today

Photo of the day

🏎️ One last speedy thing: The new F1 Arcade in Center City, opening today, offers 80 racing simulators. Columnist Stephanie Farr describes the vibe as "Tron meets Metropolis."

