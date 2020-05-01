Sam Toney never kept count of exactly how many foster homes he lived in while growing up. After he aged out of the foster-care system, there were times when he didn’t have any home at all, unless a car is considered suitable housing. At 24, he enrolled in college at New Jersey City University and played basketball like he did in high school. He became a star. He recently received the 2019-20 NCAA Men’s Most Courageous Award by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.