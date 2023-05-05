Mayoral TV ads are getting nasty | Morning Newsletter

Today, you can expect partly sunny skies with a chance of some scattered showers. Temps should reach the high 50s.

Nothing says that we’re inching closer to the final days of a high-stakes election like more aggressive attack ads. In 11 days, voters will decide who they want for mayor in the May 16 Democratic primary.

Our lead story breaks down the accusations and the money that make up the mayoral ad war.

The five frontrunners of the Philly mayor’s race and the groups supporting them are churning out more aggressive ads by the day.

Note: The leading candidates for the Democratic mayoral primary, and super PACS either supporting or opposing them, have spent $17.7 million on advertising, as of Wednesday.

All of them have been running positive commercials about themselves for weeks, but now four are the subject of negative ads.

Rebecca Rhynhart is getting attacked for her work on Wall Street and in City Hall. Both Jeff Brown and Allan Domb are being painted as millionaires “trying to buy the mayor’s office.” Helen Gym is facing negative ads about her 2019 pharmaceutical bill vote.

Parker is the only one among the top-tier contenders to not be targeted in TV ads.

Keep reading to learn which campaign had to revise an ad after a complaint from Drexel University.

David Suro, the owner of Philadelphia’s Tequilas Restaurant, recognizes that the international demand for tequila and mezcal is at its height.

As a producer and importer of agave spirits, he has a holistic approach of presenting both mezcal and tequila as cultures, not just as drinks or products to sell.

The widely varied world of mezcals can be made from as many as 58 different kinds of agave — and every batch is unique. Tequila is one kind of mezcal, but legally can be made from only one variety, Agave tequilana azul Weber, or “blue agave,” whose long-term future is threatened by unsustainable agricultural practices.

Craig LaBan and photojournalist Jessica Griffin followed Suro as he found the treasures of mezcal in Mexico.

Continue reading to learn how Suro leads the charge for more sustainable practices. 🔑

Aerosmith’s final concert tour will kick off in Philadelphia in September.

What’s the name of the tour?

A. Peace Out

B. Walk This Way

C. The Farewell Tour

D. None of the above

Find out if you know the answer.

🍴 Sharing: Where to treat mom for a Mother’s Day brunch next Sunday.

🍔 Craving: Good Dog’s signature burger. We have a list of the best 20 burgers in the city.

Hint: 🎳 + South Philly

POW pleb

We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Send us your own original anagram to unscramble if you’d like. Cheers to Stefanie Ahern, who correctly guessed Thursday’s answer: Dollar Dog. Email us if you know the answer.

