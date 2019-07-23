“But more basically, changing the way we view women’s competence in our world will require efforts on all sides — in how parents, schools, and houses of worship treat girls’ and boys’ contributions, in how governments treat the vital work of caring for the next generation and our vulnerable elderly, in how employers are allowed to treat male and female employees.” — Jennifer Glass, a professor and research associate at the University of Texas at Austin, writes about the two myths that persist when we talk about equal pay.