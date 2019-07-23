The Philadelphia Museum of Art is undergoing a huge makeover. And it’s trying to hide the mess. Also, an investigation has been launched regarding the police shooting yesterday morning on the Walt Whitman Bridge. The 17-year-old who two police officers shot was taken to CHOP and is in stable condition.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is tearing itself apart in plain view

Have you been inside the Philadelphia Museum of Art recently? If so, you might’ve noticed wings and stairways blocked off, closed galleries, and art moved to new locations.

The museum is undertaking a complicated ordeal: rebuilding itself out in the open, while trying to hide the mess.

The construction (and the museum’s associated adjustments) is scheduled to end by September 2020, despite it being “a pain in the ass to twist [themselves] into a pretzel to stay open during all of this," the museum’s director and chief executive said.

Teen shot by police after allegedly stealing bus and charging officers with a knife on Walt Whitman Bridge

An investigation is underway after police officers shot a 17-year-old boy at around 12:40 a.m. yesterday.

The teen allegedly crashed a stolen school bus and charged officers with a knife on the Walt Whitman Bridge. The chief executive officer of the Delaware River Port Authority said the boy was shot by two officers and was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and is in stable condition.

The chief officer did not identify the two cops who shot the boy and said they were not being disciplined, but are not on duty while the investigation is underway.

American Airlines’ flight cancellations nearly doubled in June. Why?

American Airlines operates 70 percent of the flights out of Philadelphia’s biggest airport. And, it had the highest cancellation rate of any major airline in Philly last month, with more than 330 cancellations of departures and arrivals. Southwest, JetBlue, United, and Delta all had lower cancellation rates in June.

While American says it’s working to fix the issue, canceled flights are a trend nationally.

The airline says the reasons for the cancellations are multidimensional, with the weather, labor disputes, and a supposedly outdated scheduling system being key reasons.

What you need to know today

Send her back

“But more basically, changing the way we view women’s competence in our world will require efforts on all sides — in how parents, schools, and houses of worship treat girls’ and boys’ contributions, in how governments treat the vital work of caring for the next generation and our vulnerable elderly, in how employers are allowed to treat male and female employees.” — Jennifer Glass, a professor and research associate at the University of Texas at Austin, writes about the two myths that persist when we talk about equal pay.

TYGER WILLIAMS / Staff Photographer
"Papa Joe" DeClemente sings "What A Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong while playing his Roland accordion.

Your Daily Dose of | Accordions

About 300 accordion enthusiasts from around the U.S. gathered in King of Prussia last weekend for an annual festival, including a family with three generations of accordionists.