⚾ Forever fans | Morning Newsletter

It’s Friday, Philly. The so-called official start of summer will be chilly, but dry.

The A’s left Philadelphia in 1954, but they still have fans here who root for the team that has moved four times in 125 years. For many diehards, it runs in the family.

And the head of Peter Pan Bus Lines this week offered to buy the abandoned Roundhouse police headquarters on Race Street and turn it into a new intercity bus terminal.

When the Phillies kick off their weekend series against the A’s tonight at home, it’ll be something of a homecoming for the visitors — at least in the eyes of their local fans.

⚾ The team originated as the Philadelphia Athletics in 1901, but left the city half a century later in what would be just the first of several moves. Now, the A’s are based in Sacramento ahead of a permanent move to Las Vegas, though they haven’t formally adopted either host city’s name yet.

⚾ Despite the 71 years that have passed since the A’s departure, and through their host-city hopping, some Philadelphians are still fans. In many cases, it’s a multigenerational love.

⚾ A handful of forever fans are even campaigning to bring the team back to their first home: “There are some people that think it’s crazy,” one South Jersey-based supporter of the petition told The Inquirer. “But most of the people who think it’s crazy have probably never even been to Philadelphia, you know?”

Sports reporter Alex Coffey has the story on Philly-based A’s fans’ enduring devotion.

In other sports history news: Remember that time Phillies management got caught hiring private investigators to trail players?

Philly still doesn’t have a permanent intercity bus terminal, nearly two years after Greyhound abruptly ended its Filbert Street lease. The current passenger pickup location near Spring Garden Street and Delaware Avenue has no restrooms and little shelter.

A City Council hearing this week brought a new proposal: Redevelop the former Philadelphia police HQ at Seventh and Race Streets into a bus depot. The pitch came from the CEO of Peter Pan Bus Lines, who offered to buy the building, pay for renovations, and lease the space back to the city.

Rehabbing the controversial building would be a challenging, yearslong process. While it’s not yet clear if such a deal could move forward, it comes amid increasing frustration from city officials and transit advocates who want a solution, fast.

Transportation reporter Tom Fitzgerald has the latest in the bus terminal saga.

Welcome back to Curious Philly Friday. We‘ll feature both new and timeless stories from our forum for readers to ask about the city’s quirks.

This week, we have an explainer from reporter Michelle Myers on the purple flowers all over Philly trees — which, it turns out, are actually invasive plants that can kill them. Yikes!

Wisterias are ornamental vines that grow up trees, choking them. The ones you’re seeing in the city are likely non-native, though they’ve been here for centuries. Here‘s the full explanation.

Have your own burning question about Philadelphia, its local oddities, or how the region works? Submit it here and you might find the answer featured in this space.

Photo of the day

Wishing you a delightful Memorial Day weekend. I’ll be back with you tomorrow before Paola returns Sunday, then we‘re taking a break for the holiday until Wednesday morning. See ya!

