When the Philadelphia School District shut Benjamin Franklin High and Science Leadership Academy to students this month after damaged asbestos was discovered inside the school, Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. told parents he was “caught off guard" when the $37 million project ran into problems.
But the school’s track record with asbestos is long, and the issues putting kids at risk in Philadelphia’s schools should be far from surprising, reports show.
An Inquirer review of hundreds of pages of the School District’s documents about the Ben Franklin construction project reveals a trail of errors — and an early, critical misstep — by the district and its contractors.
Deliberating for about eight hours over two days, a jury found Michael White not guilty of voluntary manslaughter Thursday in the fatal stabbing of real estate developer Sean Schellenger during a scuffle near Rittenhouse Square last year — a clash that attracted widespread attention for seeming to exemplify the city’s long-standing tensions over race and class.
Instead, White, who was working as a bicycle courier the night of the deadly stabbing, was convicted of tampering with evidence and cleared of all other charges.
After the judge ordered her to leave the courtroom Thursday, Schellenger’s mother said District Attorney Larry Krasner had “blood on his hands” for the way he handled the case.
Their business in the popular Old City corridor was floundering. In a fight with their landlord, they threatened to destroy the whole building. And on Feb. 18, 2018, according to federal authorities, they did.
B-Sides hookah bar owners and brothers Imad and Bahaa Dawara were charged Thursday with intentionally setting the massive, four-alarm fire that destroyed their 239 Chestnut St. building and quickly spread to others in Old City, displacing hundreds of neighboring residents, devastating several popular eateries, and causing more than $20 million in damage.
- PFNA, a potentially toxic chemical that has run off former military bases and manufacturing sites to contaminate drinking water in parts of suburban Philadelphia and South Jersey, has shown up in a Camden County borough’s water supply.
- There are five times more criminal offenses in Pennsylvania law today than there were in the 1970s — a statistic that may help to explain why the state prison population has also increased fivefold, a new analysis from the ACLU suggests.
- There’s a critical shortage of a chemotherapy drug used to treat most childhood cancers, stirring fear and outrage in parents of sick children and their doctors. This week, a Philadelphia oncologist led a “call to action” to guarantee supply to the drug, credited for the 85% cure rate in pediatric cancer.
- In a ruling prompted by a Philadelphia police officer’s alleged Nazi-inspired ink in 2016, a state board has issued an order allowing the city Police Department to unilaterally implement a policy requiring officers to cover up offensive tattoos without input from the union.
- The bankrupt South Philadelphia oil refinery that exploded this summer may award an undisclosed number of secret bonuses to unnamed managers, a judge ruled.
- It feels as if fall has only just begun, but forecasters are already looking to winter. In Philadelphia, trends suggest temperatures are expected to stay mild through the coming months.
- Derailed by a $100,000 tax bill, the popular Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway is leaving Jim Thorpe for good next month.
- After four years of official dithering, lawsuits, and uncertainty, Toll Brothers has begun building a 24-floor condo tower on Jeweler’s Row, leaving merchants to wonder whether the historic Philadelphia street will retain its character.
- With binoculars and “bibles” in hand, thousands of birders will flock to Cape May this weekend to witness “migration central.”
- It’s automatic, it’s systematic, it’s hydromatic, and it’s coming to HBO Max. Grease: Rydell High — based, in part, on Delaware County’s Radnor High School — promises to “re-imagine” the 1978 movie musical on the small screen.
- After he was fired from one of the biggest funeral flower shops on the Great Dark Way, florist John Vacca opened his own shop on South Broad out of spite. Fifty years later, business at the Petal Pusher continues to bloom.
“The damage that has been done to household budgets, taxpayer confidence, and morale ought to be a warning that Philly ought to pause, at least temporarily, before starting significant IT-related projects. There needs to be a full review of what happened so that it doesn’t happen again.” - The Inquirer Editorial Board on Philadelphia’s new, unreliable payroll system.
- Many people still don’t understand slavery and the case for reparations, but a new movie could educate them, writes columnist Jenice Armstrong.
- From the photo of Nancy Pelosi pointing at President Donald Trump to the four women on the Democratic debate stage this week, a war for equal sway is in full swing, writes columnist Maria Panaritis.
- A neon monument to Philadelphia’s Lenni-Lenape tribe is shining new light on the city’s lack of accurate representation of indigenous history in public art, PlanPhilly reports.
- Lawmakers promised to improve things for New Jersey’s dead, but an investigation from NJ.com shows that the bodies at the understaffed state medical examiner’s office continue to pile up as funeral directors and families are forced to delay burial services because of the backlog.
- Yes, we’re still drooling over the pastas, pizzas, sushi, and more in Craig LaBan’s newest Dining Guide. But how did spaghetti and meatballs or chili con queso come to be? The Washington Post details the stories of immigration and transformation behind four American dishes with roots in other lands.
Formed over millions of years as surface water found its way through faults and fractures in the Appalachian mountain belt, the Delaware River Water Gap is often considered the crown jewel of the watershed. But in an instant, it almost disappeared.