Bundle up, reader. As the impeachment hearings heat up in Washington today, record cold is expected in Philadelphia, as wind chills have already dipped into the single digits.

In other news, companies across our region are increasingly discovering the benefits of hiring employees with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

These Philadelphia companies are changing lives by hiring employees with disabilities

Across the Philadelphia region, business leaders are increasingly celebrating the talents that employees with intellectual and developmental disabilities bring to the workplace. But despite improvement in recent years, the unemployment rate among neurodivergent adults is 85%.

Today, a special UpSide section highlights some area companies and employees with intellectual and developmental disabilities thriving in their jobs. Here, you’ll meet:

The FBI is investigating how Pennsylvania approved the Mariner East pipeline

The FBI is investigating how Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration issued construction permits for the $5.1 billion Mariner East project, the latest official inquiry into the contentious cross-state pipeline that carries highly volatile gas liquids to a Delaware River export terminal.

The probe focuses on whether Wolf administration officials forced staff of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to ignore shortcomings to approve the pipeline’s construction permits.

What you need to know for the impeachment hearings

This morning marks the start of the televised impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, examining whether he abused the power of his office by holding back security assistance in an attempt to pressure the Ukrainian president to announce an investigation involving Joe Biden’s son.

From who’s who to how to watch and the highlights from the hearings, we have you covered.

In Philadelphia-area high schools, the hearings have taken prominence as classes use the impeachment inquiry as a teachable moment.

What you need to know today

Two seasons for the price of one. 🍂❄️

“Two seasons for the price of one. 🍂❄️” - @kylehuff

Opinions

Signe Wilkinson
“But being a Gen Xer isn’t about wallowing in middle-child angst like some have suggested. We are not lazy and shiftless. There is a gift in bridging the gap. When it comes to perspective, you guys need us.”Columnist Elizabeth Wellington on how the “OK, boomer” meme forgets about Gen X.

Your Daily Dose of | Floof

What’s better than a very good boy? Try 2,080 very, very good boys and girls waiting to be pet during the public meet-and-greet portion of the Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s National Dog Show this weekend.