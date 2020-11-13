Good morning, Philly.

First: Rising coronavirus case counts across the region have filled suburban hospitals.

Then: Black voters in Philly discuss the historic nature of Election Week.

And: Philadelphia City Council formally apologized for a tragedy that happened 35 years ago.

Philly Black voters reflect on an Election Week where ‘history was made’

Bernyce Mills-DeVaughn is photographed at her home in Philadelphia, Pa. Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Philadelphia’s Black residents make up almost 44 percent of the city’s population. And, according to exit polls, 87% of Black voters favored Biden nationally.

My colleague Brandon T. Harden spoke with more than a dozen Black voters in Philly about the election — discussing everything from how the week felt and the significance of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to their outlook for the next four years and what they’re hoping the Biden administration will address.

Philadelphia City Council has formally apologized for the deadly 1985 MOVE bombing

Councilmembers voted yesterday to apologize for the MOVE bombing 35 years later. The bombing killed 11 people, including five children, and burned more than 60 homes in West Philadelphia.

A resolution passed unanimously that represents the city’s first formal apology and it establishes the day of the bombing — May 13 — as “an annual day of observation, reflection and recommitment.”

🎨 Philadelphia Chalk Festival (Fall event / in-person / kid-friendly / outdoors) Take a stroll through Kensington and Fishtown on Saturday and find beautiful street art outside of venues, restaurants, and attractions for the one-day Philadelphia Chalk Festival. The festival map shows attendees where to find the impressive artworks on their socially distant and self-guided tour. (Free, Nov. 14, phillychalkfest.com, map, add to calendar)

Autumn Raking
“Even under the rosiest timelines, these major improvements will be too late for this current wave of cases. It’s time for hard decisions and difficult sacrifices — and our leaders must set the tone.” — writes The Inquirer Editorial Board about avoiding coronavirus fatigue.

Germantown Academy and Penn Charter in the 1929 meeting, won by GA, 13-6.
When Germantown Academy takes on Penn Charter in football tomorrow, it’ll be the 134th edition of the rivalry. It’s the longest, continuously played prep school series in the country, having begun in 1887. This year’s game, though, was nearly canceled because of the pandemic.