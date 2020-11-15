It was fun and wild and busy. I live in Kensington but spent most of the week in or near our newsroom in Center City. Nobody else was there (we’ve been working remotely since March because of the pandemic). But I needed access to both my computer setup and also the Convention Center where Philadelphia officials are counting mail ballots and were holding press conferences. Since I’m both our voting rights/elections reporter and a data journalist, I saw my job as focusing on three main areas: Stay on top of news, monitor election results as they come in to be able to identify stories for myself and others, and explain things to make the election more accessible to people. So I was juggling all that, but we also just have really great people here, and I never felt like I was in over my head or anything.