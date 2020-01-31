Water pipes breaking across Philadelphia is not an uncommon occurrence. But when they’re catastrophic in nature, it’s anything but business as usual. In fact, many businesses struggle to survive as repairs take place and profits dwindle. Now, many are asking why the city can’t help. Also, a number of college students across the region were preparing to study abroad in China. But the continued spread of coronavirus has Philly-area universities changing their plans.
And finally, Haddon Heights residents are asking questions about what some view as a case of “fowl” play.
— Ray Boyd (@RayBoydDigital, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
Philadelphia water pipes typically break more than 800 times a year. Every once in a while, it’s a catastrophic event — leaving businesses with dwindling customers and revenue as repairs take place. The frequency of such occurrences leaves business owners wondering why the city can’t offer more help.
A few months of disruption can spell the end for many small businesses. Officials said $50,000 could be made available to Old City District to account for cleaning and marketing efforts this year, but business owners say that isn’t enough.
Ideas on the table have included a grant or loan program for impacted businesses, tax breaks, and an emergency fund maintained by the city. It appears that the age of the city’s infrastructure makes more disruptive main breaks inevitable.
Study-abroad programs are being scaled back for students at Philadelphia’s universities due to the coronavirus which has killed 170 people and sickened thousands.
Uncertainty surrounding its spread has caused institutions to alter or cancel their plans that include traveling China. At this point, impacted schools include Temple University, the University of Pennsylvania, Penn State and others.
At this point, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania or New Jersey. On Thursday, federal health authorities did confirm the sixth case — and first person-to-person transmission of the virus — in the U.S.
First, he was taken to the farm. Then, he bought the farm. Glenny became known as Haddon Heights’ beloved celebrity turkey as he strolled through neighborhoods, fanning his feathers for all to see. But on Sunday, he was relocated to Funny Farm Rescue and Sanctuary because he was deemed to be a “local nuisance.”
Glenny’s sudden disappearance from Haddon Heights left many in the community up in arms. But his stay in sanctuary was short-lived. Officials say Funny Farm is for domestic animals only but Glenny was sent there before he was quarantined for disease. That meant he had to go.
The USDA said that releasing Glenny back into the wild would pose a risk to native animals. Therefore, he was humanely euthanized.
- Philadelphia City Councilmen Kenyatta Johnson and Bobby Henon are both facing federal indictments. Meanwhile, both are poised to gain influence over the very areas of local government they are accused of abusing.
- Pennsylvania’s Inspector General’s Office is supposed to uncover wasteful spending and misconduct within government programs and agencies. But as Spotlight PA has learned, the group has made its own costly blunder, leaving taxpayers on the hook.
- According to a new poll of registered Democrats in the state, front-runner Joe Biden appears to be losing ground in Pennsylvania.
- An outpouring of praise followed the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, leaving fans across the world devastated. But for some victims of sexual assault, the ordeal and response triggered anxiety.
- Philadelphia Police officers gathered Thursday to mark the 50th anniversary of the murder of the only Philadelphia officer to go unsolved. And they’re still urging anyone with information to come forward.
That’s a next-level Philly skyline angle, @andrewnotar. Thanks for sharing 🙏🏾.
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!
- 🏈 If your Super Bowl rooting interest is based on local ties, you have a decision to make. A Penn Charter alum is relishing his role in the 49ers run-game success. And of course, there’s Big Red.
- 🦅 Also, one of the 49ers’ offensive stars was first provided a gateway to the NFL by the Eagles, and he’s making the most of the opportunity in front of him.
- 🏢 For those that like cozy quarters, a new “co-living” apartment building is planned for along Philly’s Rail Park near Center City.
- 🍷 A new restaurant set for Fitler Square is touting its acumen for natural wines, naturally leavened pizzas, and a “nurturing” vibe.
- ❓ Do you ever wonder what happened to the Viking statue that vandals pushed into the Schuylkill River near Boathouse Row in 2018? A readers asked about it through our Curious Philly portal, so we tracked down the answer.
“As someone who’s covered 10 presidential elections and struggled to make sense of 2020′s utterly bizarre campaign, the Sanders surge feels like the first moment of clarity, and the first time I’ve seen a candidate with a path to July’s convention in Milwaukee ... and beyond. ... He’s on an electoral path that seems strikingly similar to the way Donald Trump shocked the world.” — Columnist Will Bunch on Bernie Sanders’ path to the White House.
- Do you hate “cancel culture?” If so, Professor Anjana Susarla breaks down why you should blame algorithms and their love of outrage.
- The NFL is doing all it can to distance itself from concussions. But, as columnist Mike Sielski writes, the league can’t seem to avoid mixed messaging when it comes to head injuries.
- Vox delves into a phenomenon in Hollywood that is pitting reality against artificial intelligence. Movie makers are replacing the artistic touch with algorithms — a step some argue will lead to dire consequences.
- Speaking of reality, Andy Reid is crafting a new one in the NFL. The Ringer breaks down how Reid continues to push the limits of what is possible offensively as he leads the the Chiefs into the Super Bowl.
- The NFL’s 100th season has been the year of the black quarterback, culminating in a Super Bowl appearance for Patrick Mahomes. The Undefeated highlights 18 influential black quarterbacks — from the trailblazers to those with bright futures.
Henry Ossawa Tanner is one of the nation’s most celebrated artists and a product of the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. His lion paintings can be seen in museums across the country. Now, PAFA has acquired one of its own.