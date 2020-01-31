Water pipes breaking across Philadelphia is not an uncommon occurrence. But when they’re catastrophic in nature, it’s anything but business as usual. In fact, many businesses struggle to survive as repairs take place and profits dwindle. Now, many are asking why the city can’t help. Also, a number of college students across the region were preparing to study abroad in China. But the continued spread of coronavirus has Philly-area universities changing their plans.

And finally, Haddon Heights residents are asking questions about what some view as a case of “fowl” play.

When Philly water mains break, city offers little support for victimized businesses

Philadelphia water pipes typically break more than 800 times a year. Every once in a while, it’s a catastrophic event — leaving businesses with dwindling customers and revenue as repairs take place. The frequency of such occurrences leaves business owners wondering why the city can’t offer more help.

A few months of disruption can spell the end for many small businesses. Officials said $50,000 could be made available to Old City District to account for cleaning and marketing efforts this year, but business owners say that isn’t enough.

Ideas on the table have included a grant or loan program for impacted businesses, tax breaks, and an emergency fund maintained by the city. It appears that the age of the city’s infrastructure makes more disruptive main breaks inevitable.

Philadelphia-area universities move to restrict China travel due to coronavirus

Study-abroad programs are being scaled back for students at Philadelphia’s universities due to the coronavirus which has killed 170 people and sickened thousands.

Uncertainty surrounding its spread has caused institutions to alter or cancel their plans that include traveling China. At this point, impacted schools include Temple University, the University of Pennsylvania, Penn State and others.

At this point, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania or New Jersey. On Thursday, federal health authorities did confirm the sixth case — and first person-to-person transmission of the virus — in the U.S.

Fowl play? Why a beloved South Jersey turkey was taken and euthanized by the state.

First, he was taken to the farm. Then, he bought the farm. Glenny became known as Haddon Heights’ beloved celebrity turkey as he strolled through neighborhoods, fanning his feathers for all to see. But on Sunday, he was relocated to Funny Farm Rescue and Sanctuary because he was deemed to be a “local nuisance.”

Glenny’s sudden disappearance from Haddon Heights left many in the community up in arms. But his stay in sanctuary was short-lived. Officials say Funny Farm is for domestic animals only but Glenny was sent there before he was quarantined for disease. That meant he had to go.

The USDA said that releasing Glenny back into the wild would pose a risk to native animals. Therefore, he was humanely euthanized.

Philadelphia Democrats' felonious clubhouse

“As someone who’s covered 10 presidential elections and struggled to make sense of 2020′s utterly bizarre campaign, the Sanders surge feels like the first moment of clarity, and the first time I’ve seen a candidate with a path to July’s convention in Milwaukee ... and beyond. ... He’s on an electoral path that seems strikingly similar to the way Donald Trump shocked the world.” — Columnist Will Bunch on Bernie Sanders’ path to the White House.

Henry Ossawa Tanner, Pomp at the Philadelphia Zoo, 1880-86, oil on artist's board.

Henry Ossawa Tanner is one of the nation’s most celebrated artists and a product of the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. His lion paintings can be seen in museums across the country. Now, PAFA has acquired one of its own.