I deal mostly with young people who are typically between the ages of 14 to 19. That usually means they don’t have experience talking to the media and so, if we start talking about potentially sensitive information regarding family tragedy or personal loss, I will ask if the athlete is comfortable with the entire city of Philadelphia (and beyond) knowing. If they aren’t comfortable, I respect that. Even if they say “yes,” I might still double back to make sure they understand what that entails. In some situations I also talk to parents, which is a good practice anyway, because the more perspective I get, the better. Also, because the city can be a dangerous place, particularly for young people, I am often overly cautious with what athletes say about rivals. When my head hits the pillow at night, I want to make sure that nothing I write or produce could get someone physically injured, bullied, etc.