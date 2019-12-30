With grit, determination, and heroic performances by Boston Scott, Fletcher Cox, and Carson Wentz, the Birds capped off a remarkably wild season to clinch the NFC East. Want a fun way to celebrate the Eagles victory? Treat yourself and head out to a restaurant featured in our food critic Craig LaBan’s year in review, where he’s organized some of his more delightful experiences as he chewed his way through the city.

— Tauhid Chappell

Eagles win NFC East as Boston Scott, Fletcher Cox, Carson Wentz lead 34-17 rout of Giants

The Eagles planted their flag in the Meadowlands with a do-or-die win against the Giants, with Carson Wentz throwing for nearly 300 yards and Boston Scott securing three key touchdowns in the process. The dazzling display helped the team secure the NFC East title. The team must now cobble together its injured flock as it prepares for a playoff run.

The best part? The win denies Dallas a playoff birth. Go Birds.

Racist property deeds kept thousands of Philly homes off-limits to all but white buyers, study finds

In the early 20th century, blacks from the South flocked to Philadelphia, attracted by booming industry while fleeing racism, repression and segregation.

They received little to no love in the City of Brotherly Love, and a new study from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia underlines how far some property deeds went to ensure that people of color couldn’t get homes.

What you need to know today

That’s interesting

Opinions

We weren't the first on this continent to face hordes of strangers fleeing persecution.
Signe Wilkinson
“Education, job training, and capital improvements in neighborhoods citywide — smart, targeted, training-to-job pipelines, not press releases — can help enfranchise swaths of the city that continue to struggle." The Inquirer Editorial Board writes how lifting up Philly’s struggling citizens must be a priority in the year ahead.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | The Upside

Tyger Williams

The bronze statues of William “Wild Bill” Guarnere and Edward “Babe” Heffron now stand tall, together, outside Herron Park on Second and Reed Streets. Heffron’s statue has stood since 2015, but his best friend’s statue was recently unveiled during a November ceremony. The two South Philly gentlemen became World War II heroes, then nationally recognized names thanks to their depiction in the award-winning HBO series Band of Brothers.