This morning begins with some sad news. After a particularly violent weekend in Philadelphia, 26 people were shot and four were killed in at least 16 separate shootings across the city — including in Southwest Philly, where six people were hit with bullets during a graduation party. Police Commissioner Richard Ross told reporters the department is “ramping up patrols,” but needs the public’s help in solving and curbing city gun violence. And, on a much lighter note, the north end of Atlantic City’s Boardwalk is hoping its new name will signal a new era for the mile-long stretch, and casinos, businesses, and tourist stops are buying in.