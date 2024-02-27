Mayor Parker’s plans for city hiring | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker wants to diversify the municipal workforce by reshaping the way the city hires and promotes its workers. Our lead story unpacks what exactly she hopes to achieve and how she plans to get there.

— Erin Reynolds (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Hours after her inauguration, Mayor Cherelle L. Parker signed an executive order that began the process of eliminating college degree requirements for some city jobs.

The move was part of Parker’s larger plan to diversify the municipal workforce. She wants it to better reflect Philly’s diversity, and she thinks some civil service rules are getting in the way.

On the surface, it may seem like Philly’s city government does not have a diversity problem. But the problem becomes more pronounced when looking at who gets the best-paying jobs and who succeeds at climbing the ladder.

The average base salary of Black city employees is about $66,000, while white city workers make $83,000 on average.

We unpack the origin of Philly’s civil service system, and the changes Parker is proposing to it, here.

There’s a national teacher shortage and Pennsylvania, in particular, is struggling.

There was a 70% drop in teacher licenses issued between 2011 and 2022, and in Philadelphia, the need for new teachers is acute.

Recent research out of Penn State found that Philadelphia teachers leave the profession at a higher rate than the rest of the state.

What could help? Higher starting salaries for teachers.

And a new state program, beginning in the 2024-25 school year, will take a stab at this. The program will pay student teachers in Pennsylvania $10,000 to $15,000 if they agree to work in high-needs districts and promise to teach in the state for three years.

Officials hope the student-teacher stipend will help plug holes in the pipeline, but Monika Shealey, dean of Temple’s College of Education and Human Development, says it’s “long overdue.”

“For some reason, we think that student teachers and teachers should be doing their work as a matter of community service,” said Shealey. “It’s a profession.”

Keep reading to learn more about Pennsylvania’s continued efforts to attract more teachers.

What you should know today

