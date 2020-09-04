The recent encampments in Philadelphia, including one on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, are the latest in an ongoing citywide and national trend in managing homelessness. My colleague Samantha Melamed takes a look at the history and some possible solutions.
And we won’t be back in your inbox until Tuesday morning. This Labor Day weekend is supposed to have some nice weather, so I hope it goes well for everybody.
— Lauren Aguirre (@laurencaguirre, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
Recently in Philadelphia, organizers of an encampment on the Parkway tried to negotiate with the city on housing policy. In the last few years, six other encampments have appeared in the city and, nationwide, encampments have increased tenfold since before the Great Recession.
What’s playing out in Philly is the latest chapter in the city’s decades-long struggle to manage how and where people live on the street.
Don’t show up if you can’t tip 20% are among the things servers in Philly want you to know about indoor dining. The city is set to reopening dining at restaurants after Labor Day, capped at 25% of capacity inside. But even beyond the capacity limits, the dining experience won’t be the same as you’re probably used to.
Before you visit your favorite restaurant again, Philly servers have some tips and advice to help your meal go smoothly.
- It looks like the Philly region will have decent weather for Labor Day weekend. Rain isn’t expected at least through Monday.
- Will there be a coronavirus vaccine by Nov. 1? Here are some facts to help make sense of the situation.
- A new poll in Pennsylvania showed Joe Biden with an eight-point lead over Donald Trump in the state, and an overwhelming majority of voters said they’ve made up their mind.
- About 10 Black business owners in Philly received racist emails spewing threats of violence. They’re concerned, angry and speaking out about the incidents.
- Post-recession Allentown rebuilt its downtown with a big tax break. The Sixers want a similar deal in Philly.
- Remote learning could worsen undetected vision problems in some kids because they’ll be missing out on school-mandated screenings.
- Philadelphia police detained 17 protesters for blocking a court entrance for hours as eviction hearings resumed Thursday. A federal order will take effect Friday that halts most evictions.
The water, the clouds, everything about this shot is pretty. Thanks for sharing, @kslouf!
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!
- 📺 The film 40 Years a Prisoner is coming to HBO. It’s a documentary following a son’s fight to free his parents, who were among MOVE members arrested and charged in 1978.
- 😊 A street artist brought “Love and Happiness” to a West Chester Walgreens sign.
- 🎭 John David Washington talks about starring in Tenet and meeting Chadwick Boseman at a photo shoot.
- ☀️ Got summertime sadness? This is what your gut has to do with your mood.
- 🍿 Movie theaters are reopening. Here are the rules and how to keep yourself safe.
“As our country grapples with actual problems that will have generational implications, I am here to defend one of my most mocked pleasures: pumpkin spice. And I put this question to you: How can you find it in your soul to sneer about pumpkin spice flavoring, especially now?” — writes Quinn O’Callaghan, also a teacher, in defense of the popular fall flavor.
- Philadelphia should stick to the people’s preferences for the Delaware waterfront, writes Shawn McCaney, the William Penn Foundation’s executive director.
- Inquirer national columnist Will Bunch writes about America’s real hoax: the record highs on Wall Street while millions of jobless people can’t pay rent.
- A Montgomery County native was performing on Broadway when the pandemic hit. Now, he performs every week at his hometown church. Learn more at the Philadelphia Tribune.
- Jay-Z featured a Philly startup in his “Entrepreneur” music video. Technical.ly Philly talked with Black and Mobile’s founders about the experience.
- For the first time since the 1950s, Los Angeles has a brand new design for its streetlights. Check it out at the Los Angeles Times.
The Montgomery Township Spartans had raised the money they needed to play in a tournament this year: the annual 12-and-under at Cooperstown Dreams Park, just six miles from the Baseball Hall of Fame. But it was canceled because of the pandemic. So, the team decided to donate the money to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia instead.