The recent encampments in Philadelphia, including one on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, are the latest in an ongoing citywide and national trend in managing homelessness. My colleague Samantha Melamed takes a look at the history and some possible solutions.

Philadelphia keeps clearing homeless encampments. But whom is it helping?

CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Recently in Philadelphia, organizers of an encampment on the Parkway tried to negotiate with the city on housing policy. In the last few years, six other encampments have appeared in the city and, nationwide, encampments have increased tenfold since before the Great Recession.

What’s playing out in Philly is the latest chapter in the city’s decades-long struggle to manage how and where people live on the street.

What servers want you to know as indoor dining resumes in Philly

Don’t show up if you can’t tip 20% are among the things servers in Philly want you to know about indoor dining. The city is set to reopening dining at restaurants after Labor Day, capped at 25% of capacity inside. But even beyond the capacity limits, the dining experience won’t be the same as you’re probably used to.

Before you visit your favorite restaurant again, Philly servers have some tips and advice to help your meal go smoothly.

@kslouf/Instagram
@kslouf/Instagram
@kslouf/Instagram

The water, the clouds, everything about this shot is pretty. Thanks for sharing, @kslouf!

Signe Wilkinson
“As our country grapples with actual problems that will have generational implications, I am here to defend one of my most mocked pleasures: pumpkin spice. And I put this question to you: How can you find it in your soul to sneer about pumpkin spice flavoring, especially now?” — writes Quinn O’Callaghan, also a teacher, in defense of the popular fall flavor.

TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
The Montgomery Township Spartans had raised the money they needed to play in a tournament this year: the annual 12-and-under at Cooperstown Dreams Park, just six miles from the Baseball Hall of Fame. But it was canceled because of the pandemic. So, the team decided to donate the money to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia instead.