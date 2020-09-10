After months of build-up, Philadelphia officials did not clear out the encampments of people experiencing homelessness yesterday after having posted a notice that they’d be shuttered. And it looks as if the Sixers' dreams of building their own arena at Penn’s Landing have ended with a competing bid being chosen for the Delaware waterfront’s development.

Also, there’s rain in the forecast today, with a flash flood watch in place for Philadelphia, all of its neighboring counties, and northern Delaware.

City again chooses not to clear out homeless encampments on the Parkway and at PHA headquarters as deadline passes

A video of what happened yesterday at the encampments in Philadelphia.
LAUREN SCHNEIDERMAN/STAFF
A video of what happened yesterday at the encampments in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia officials opted not to clear out homeless encampments in the city yesterday and didn’t specify what’s next in the standoff that has lasted throughout the summer. By the end of the day yesterday, the only thing that was certain was that dozens of people would sleep at least one more night on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, as well as at three other spots, my colleague Alfred Lubrano reports.

Although a third notice had been posted that the encampments would be shuttered yesterday, officials said they had planned to offer services to the people living there instead of engaging in a more forceful clearing of the sites.

New York’s Durst selected to develop Penn’s Landing over 76ers' arena proposal

It looks like the 76ers will not build a new basketball arena on Penn’s Landing. The board of the Delaware River Waterfront Corp., which oversees the development along Philadelphia’s Delaware River waterfront, voted yesterday to choose the Durst Organization of New York to be the site’s developer.

Durst’s plan involves a row of six high-rise buildings among grassy plazas. They’d house about 1,800 apartment or condo units, 225 hotel rooms, and office space, a supermarket, a preschool, and other commercial spaces.

The Eagles believe in Carson Wentz’s leadership on and off the field

Carson Wentz is about to enter Year Five with the Eagles. And after a summer of what he called “a lot of learning,” it seems like his teammates believe in him. In locker rooms across the NFL, including the one in South Philly, teams had emotional discussions about systemic racism, police shootings and killings of Black people, and what it’s like to be a Black person in America.

Those were all things that Wentz, who is white, admits that he previously “chose to overlook and look past," my colleague Paul Domowitch reports. Now, it appears that the 27-year-old QB has the respect of the room.

Opinions

Nobel peace breaks out all over
Signe Wilkinson
Nobel peace breaks out all over

“Welcome to the 2020-21 school year. The message gave me pause. 2020, nightmarish in so many ways, is an opportunity for education nationwide. And yet, as is so often the case, the nationwide debate thus far has been unproductive and has done little to improve education for students.” — writes Marc McDonald, a Philadelphia writer and educator, about how the in-person vs. virtual education debate ignores a bigger conversation about schools.

Lansdale native Liam O'Mara stands outside Lynnewood Hall in mid-July 2020. He, a friend, and a group of others were permitted inside on a rare, spur-of-the-moment tour.
Brock Shearin
Lansdale native Liam O'Mara stands outside Lynnewood Hall in mid-July 2020. He, a friend, and a group of others were permitted inside on a rare, spur-of-the-moment tour.

Lynnewood Hall is a 110-room mansion that has sat empty on Spring Avenue in Elkins Park for almost a quarter-century. It’s guarded by loud dogs but few if any know what’s on the inside of the former estate of Peter A.B. Widener and his family, two of whom died on the Titanic. But in the last six months, two amateur photographers were permitted inside on separate occasions, my colleague Jenn Ladd reports.