Last night, after more than three months of stand-offs, the city and activists reached an agreement to empty the homeless encampment outside the headquarters of the Philadelphia Housing Authority. In exchange for leaving, the encampment’s residents will begin a process that will eventually move them into now-vacant houses in Strawberry Mansion, my colleague Alfred Lubrano reports. As for the much larger encampment on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Mayor Jim Kenney said he hoped that last night’s agreement would “lead to a resolution.”

— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Bangladeshi immigrants are winning a seat at the table in the ‘club’ of Philly politics

Mohammed Hares (center) with Mohammad Bhuiyan (left) and Jahed Chowdhury near 40th and Market Streets in Philadelphia on Sept. 28.
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
Mohammed Hares (center) with Mohammad Bhuiyan (left) and Jahed Chowdhury near 40th and Market Streets in Philadelphia on Sept. 28.

The story of a political outsider beating the establishment has become increasingly common in Philadelphia. And the Bangladeshi community is trying to break into the city’s insular political scene, which has long been Black and white despite a growing portion of the city not falling into either category, my colleague Juliana Feliciano Reyes reports.

Pat Toomey just made the 2022 elections in Pennsylvania a total free-for-all

Sen. Pat Toomey officially announced yesterday his decision not to run for reelection in 2022 or for Pennsylvania governor, a decision he said was personal, not political. Because of that, the Republican primaries for both that Senate seat and for governor could be the first post-2020 test for the Pennsylvania GOP. Will the GOP opt for someone who echoes Trump’s brand of politics? Or will someone more like Toomey emerge by focusing on conservative policy?

Philly’s post-pandemic traffic could be even worse

My colleague Patricia Madej spoke with experts who anticipate an uptick in traffic congestion when more people return to the workplace and activities that have been shuttered for months. Because of that, they said that now is the time to talk about potential solutions to traffic in the region.

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

@tominphilly/Instagram

These trees seem hesitant to fully embrace fall. I feel you, trees. Thanks for the pic, @tominphilly.

That’s interesting

Opinions

Tuesdays with Toomey won’t be the same
Signe Wilkinson
Tuesdays with Toomey won’t be the same

“Good things happen in Philadelphia in every minute of every hour of every day. They happen in our medical centers, universities, schools, churches, community centers, businesses, neighborhoods, homes, and through the hands, hearts, and minds of the six million people who call this metro region home.” — write Pedro A. Ramos, the president and CEO of the Philadelphia Foundation, and Kate Allison, the chair of the board of managers of the Philadelphia Foundation, write about the unprecedented philanthropy in Philly.

Your Daily Dose of | Inspiration

Central High School social studies teacher Tom Quinn (second from left) with some of his students during a voter registration drive at the ShopRite of Parkside on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Central High School social studies teacher Tom Quinn (second from left) with some of his students during a voter registration drive at the ShopRite of Parkside on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

Tom Quinn is a longtime Central High School social studies teacher who also works with Philly Youth Vote!, a group that wants to get more students registered to vote by connecting activists and teachers with each other. Quinn has been doing this for years, but he told my colleague Rita Giordano that “this is a year like no other."