Last night, after more than three months of stand-offs, the city and activists reached an agreement to empty the homeless encampment outside the headquarters of the Philadelphia Housing Authority. In exchange for leaving, the encampment’s residents will begin a process that will eventually move them into now-vacant houses in Strawberry Mansion, my colleague Alfred Lubrano reports. As for the much larger encampment on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Mayor Jim Kenney said he hoped that last night’s agreement would “lead to a resolution.”
— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
The story of a political outsider beating the establishment has become increasingly common in Philadelphia. And the Bangladeshi community is trying to break into the city’s insular political scene, which has long been Black and white despite a growing portion of the city not falling into either category, my colleague Juliana Feliciano Reyes reports.
Sen. Pat Toomey officially announced yesterday his decision not to run for reelection in 2022 or for Pennsylvania governor, a decision he said was personal, not political. Because of that, the Republican primaries for both that Senate seat and for governor could be the first post-2020 test for the Pennsylvania GOP. Will the GOP opt for someone who echoes Trump’s brand of politics? Or will someone more like Toomey emerge by focusing on conservative policy?
My colleague Patricia Madej spoke with experts who anticipate an uptick in traffic congestion when more people return to the workplace and activities that have been shuttered for months. Because of that, they said that now is the time to talk about potential solutions to traffic in the region.
- A lawsuit was filed Monday in which 13 people allege that they were sexually assaulted when they were children while in the care of Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health.
- What’s next for the group that protested Sen. Toomey every Tuesday for four years?
- The long-term impact of the coronavirus could make getting health insurance harder. My colleague Sarah Gantz explains why.
- A proven, data-driven gun violence prevention program that focuses on deterrence is coming to Chester.
- In Western Pennsylvania, Democrat Conor Lamb proved he could win Trump voters. Now he’s trying to do it for Joe Biden.
- Because of the vague public statements from the president’s medical team, doctors told my colleague Tom Avril that they’re as puzzled about Trump’s health has the rest of us.
- 🎃 How are the children of medical experts going to safely celebrate Halloween this year?
- 🏕️ With interest in the outdoors booming during the pandemic, retailer REI’s leader has relied on his rural Pennsylvania roots.
- 🐢 South Jersey baby turtles are getting a new chance at life through a program at Stockton University.
- 🐻 This year′s New Jersey bear hunt will be the last, Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted yesterday.
- 🔥 Guy Fieri discussed his two restaurants at the new Live! Casino in Philly.
- 🏀 The Sixers introduced new head coach Doc Rivers yesterday. Here’s what columnist David Murphy wrote about Rivers' comments about his vision for the team.
“Good things happen in Philadelphia in every minute of every hour of every day. They happen in our medical centers, universities, schools, churches, community centers, businesses, neighborhoods, homes, and through the hands, hearts, and minds of the six million people who call this metro region home.” — write Pedro A. Ramos, the president and CEO of the Philadelphia Foundation, and Kate Allison, the chair of the board of managers of the Philadelphia Foundation, write about the unprecedented philanthropy in Philly.
- Columnist Will Bunch writes about what Americans should learn from the coronavirus outbreak in President Trump’s White House.
- Will Herzog, the chair for the SEPTA Youth Advisory Council, writes about the safety of SEPTA and transit access.
- WHYY has a story focusing on the more than 500,000 Pennsylvania kids who are learning to read — virtually.
- Politico has the inside story of New Jersey officials' scramble to reach more than 200 people who were at a fund-raiser Thursday with President Trump at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J.
- The Ringer staff reviewed the first SNL of the season.
Tom Quinn is a longtime Central High School social studies teacher who also works with Philly Youth Vote!, a group that wants to get more students registered to vote by connecting activists and teachers with each other. Quinn has been doing this for years, but he told my colleague Rita Giordano that “this is a year like no other."