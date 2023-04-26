Why victims’ families investigate cases themselves | Morning Newsletter

Today should be mostly sunny with a high of 65.

A lack of communication between law enforcement and families of homicide victims isn’t new, and it’s not unique to Philadelphia. Experts say this is a representation of reluctance to invest in adequate care for victims.

The Inquirer interviewed nearly a dozen families of homicide victims who described near silence from Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit. Many are often promised meetings and calls that never come to fruition.

Our lead story follows the loved ones who feel they have no other choice other than to investigate on their own.

In Philadelphia, when someone is killed in a homicide, the lone victims assistance officer in the Police Department’s Homicide Unit initially helps families coordinate logistics like obtaining death certificates.

But after, homicide detectives are largely responsible to communicate with loved ones and update them on the investigation.

But many families say that rarely happens.

Notable quote: “Leaving us in limbo is more harmful than the pain we already feel from losing our child,” Kathi Camp, a mother who lost her 26-year-old, said. “It’s like we don’t matter.”

It’s the reason why some families take matters into their own hands. With little hope that the police is pursuing the case, loved ones often canvass blocks, pass out fliers and march through the city to raise awareness and find leads.

Keep reading to learn more about the lengths families go to try to solve cases themselves.

Democratic candidates running in the May 16 primary election overwhelmingly support more restrictions on second jobs for lawmakers.

Some are calling for a total ban.

Most said restrictions should be aimed at limiting certain jobs that overlap with city business.

Reminder: Former City Councilmember Bobby Henon reported to federal prison last week for a bribe in the form of a $70,000 side job at the politically-powerful electricians’ union in exchange for doing his union boss’ bidding on Council.

Despite Council members bringing in $130,000 in annual salaries, lawmakers have also worked side gigs for decades. They’ve worked at law firms, unions, consultancies. Some have even held paid board positions at large corporations and maintained stakes in for-profit companies.

Continue reading learn what modernizing the city’s conflict-of-interest rules could look like.

What you should know today

Peg Botto was once a manager of group homes for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities, but found that job was more about paperwork than the clients themselves.

She’s now an owner of Cosmic Cafe on Kelly Drive, an unofficial Fairmount Park welcome center and the sole dining spot along Boathouse Row.

Nonetheless, she’s still using her previous training, hiring and nurturing a staff of 25 — 18 of whom have developmental or intellectual disabilities.

In June, Cosmic Cafe will be among the recipients of a Brighter Future Award from the city’s Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services.

Continue reading to learn more about Botto’s mission.

