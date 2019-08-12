Almost three-quarters of Philadelphia’s inmates that were released during periods in 2017 and 2018 left jail without some of their essential possessions. It’s because the place where inmates’ phones, identification, and cash are held isn’t always open. Also, 50 years ago this week, thousands of Philadelphians attended Woodstock’s 1969 festival. For four of them in particular, it became an essential part of their life’s story.
The Inquirer analyzed data about inmates released from Philadelphia jails between April 2017 and April 2018. In that time, 73% of all inmates (that’s more than 16,000 prisoners) were discharged when the cashier’s office was closed.
That means that they were released without their identification, cash, phone or other possessions for hours or days until the cashier’s office reopened.
One of the reasons this is concerning to many is because experts say that the first 72 hours after someone is released is critical. Without money or other essentials, it becomes near impossible to get medicine or buy food.
One of the many things the 2020 Census will determine is how the federal government will dish out close to $900 billion. It’ll go to states and local communities for dozens of programs over the next decade. Any flaws in how the population is counted, or if there’s a lack of participation from the public, could lead to millions of dollars less for some programs.
For example, funding for highways, schools, and medical centers could all be impacted.
Based on the last decennial count Pennsylvania got over $39 billion in federal funds in 2016. That was the fifth most in the country, according to a report. New Jersey received about $23 billion.
From Aug. 15 through Aug. 18, 1969, some 400,000 concertgoers stretched across 600 muddy acres of dairy farm near Bethel, N.Y. Now, 50 years later, Woodstock’s legacy is still debated.
Thousands of people from the Philadelphia area flocked to the festival. And for four of them, Woodstock remains a touchstone in the stories of their lives.
Meet a high-school-nerd-turned-activist, a pot-smoking, antiwar collegian that became a Main Line Republican, a Catholic seminarian who unexpectedly found a wife that weekend, and a man who credits Woodstock for helping him ditch a future in his father’s business in exchange for a career as an entomologist and as a weekend rock-accordionist.
- A commute and travel warning for those of you who use the trolley tunnel: we’re in the midst of the seventh annual “trolley tunnel blitz," which means the trolley running from 13th street to 40th street is shut down until the early morning of Aug. 19.
- Rural communities across Pennsylvania struggle with a lack of internet access, despite a nationwide technological boom. Impacting everything from schools to local businesses, lawmakers in Harrisburg don’t yet have a fix, but agree it should be prioritized.
- Thousands in Philly have marched in demonstrations against the White House’s immigration policies. But are they having any impact?
- Last week, Hong Kong police fired tear gas canisters at demonstrators. Hundreds of empty aluminum shells littered the streets in the wake of the protests, many of them made in Pennsylvania. The Keystone State is a leading manufacturer of tear gas.
- Investigators have begun to look for clues about what caused a plane crash that killed two Philadelphia doctors and their daughter.
- Hahnemann University Hospital’s residency slots fetched an unexpectedly large bid during a bankruptcy auction last week.
- A former high-powered lawyer wanted to give away all of his money. So he started a nonprofit that supports Philadelphia schools and families. Since 2016, it has raised over $500,000.
- A Philadelphia activist saved an abandoned cemetery. Now she’s getting her due in the form of a street sign.
- A student journalist at Neshaminy High School took on censorship in clashes with the administration. As editor of her school’s newspaper, she has won national awards for her coverage of how her school handles sexual-misconduct allegations against staffers.
- Residents of South Jersey towns along the Delaware River are getting mad about noise made by “boom car” parties in Philadelphia.
- The Flyers removed the bronze statue of singer Kate Smith this spring during a controversy over racist song lyrics that she sung in the 1930s. The team still doesn’t have plans for what it will do with it.
- The Inquirer mourns the loss of former Philadelphia Daily News editor Gar Joseph. Joseph was 71. He created the popular political column called Clout, edited the paper’s Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage, and mentored countless journalists.
“This lack of representation makes me feel as if women aren’t powerful enough to be remembered and honored. It’s also frustrating to see women’s achievements and legacies not get the enduring recognition they deserve.” — The Inquirer’s Carmina Hachenburg writes about going to Penn and seeing nearly every building named after men.
- The parents of Austin Tice, a journalist that has been detained in Syria for over 2,500 days, write about their struggle to get Congress to offer their son support.
- “Pennsylvania resisted white supremacy in the 1990s. We can and must do it again,” Inquirer columnist Maria Panaritis writes
A legendary distance swimmer is now focused on dry land in an effort to create a nation of walkers to combat health issues.