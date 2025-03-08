🐈 Philly’s mail cats | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning. We’ve got partly sunny skies and a high near 47 in store for this Saturday, and it’s still quite brisk out.

Today, we’re talking about a social media account that highlights kind and amusing encounters with Philly’s neighborhood cats.

Advertisement

But first, there’s news about Jefferson Health considering a new home for its main office, a rally in Philadelphia against President Donald Trump’s proposed cuts to scientific research, and the closure of two more Glu Hospitality restaurants.

— Paola Pérez (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

What you should know today

Philly may be dog-dominated, but it’s also home to a higher percentage of cats among the country’s largest metro areas. It’s no secret that we love them. Consider our affinity for bookstores, cafes, and delis with cats on duty; community efforts to save them from dangerous situations; the unsung heroes making creative ads for kitties in need; and the welcomed side-eyed glances and greetings from curious cats peering out from windows across the city. It makes going for a walk without catching a creature like “the most Philly cat ever” feel incomplete. One Fishtown cat has even inspired a tango.

So allow me to add one more item of proof to the list, an Instagram page that lights up feeds and hearts: Philadelphia Mail Cats, known as @USPS.pspsps. (The latter half of the handle phonetically spells the sound people make to get a cat’s attention). It’s run by Felix Smith, a local letter carrier documenting his interactions with neighborhood cats along his route. In between delivering our very important mail on time, Smith manages to offer some furry friends treats and pets, admire them peacefully napping or let them air their grievances, and even advocate for their rights as (unofficial) employees. Smith has also helped to rescue cats and find them a forever home.

One cat named Flatrate — yes, Flatrate — would tag along for rides in Smith’s mailbag. One of my favorite comments about this perfectly named cat asks what we’re all wondering: “How does one apply for the ‘napping in a sunbeam in the mail truck’ position.” Smith said in a comment that Flatrate would follow him to several doors and hassle him while he tries to organize mail, but it’s clear that the momentary interruption is worth it. This caption just about sums it up: “Sometimes work sucks but then I see a cat rolling around on its back in the sun on a winter day and I realize how nice it is to [be] able to be outside with the cats.”

The page first reached 1,000 followers in September of 2023, and hit 19,000 by Christmas of 2024. Smith has changed routes once or twice, and even started selling merch, but the motive to share the adorable joy along the way hasn’t changed. The official USPS account can be found joining in on the love in the comments, too. Sometimes a picture of two cats mid-nuzzle with the caption “Daily reminder that things are going to be ok” is just the kind of wholesomeness we all need most days. Even if Smith doesn’t post that often (as a self-aware “intermittent cat photographer”), every new post brings a special kind of warmth and happiness. It’s fun to see our unique and friendly cats receive both tangible and virtual affection, all because they made someone’s day just a little better.

A recent freeze on $2.1 billion in federal funds impacted an array of programs in Pennsylvania, most of which were environmental and energy projects.

One of those projects was the Abandoned Mine Land program, which facilitates mine reclamation and cleanup efforts, improves community safety, and creates jobs. The restrictions have since been lifted, but in a column for The Inquirer, Eric Dixon, senior researcher at the Ohio River Valley Institute, says the halt on funding put all of this at risk.

“We must ensure all promised and future funding reaches Pennsylvania communities,” Dixon writes.

Keep reading for Dixon’s perspective on the importance of this program and the consequences of disrupting its efforts.

❓ Pop quiz

Which European electronic band stopped by Philly this week with a neon-lit kinetic performance?

A) Tangerine Dream

B) Depeche Mode

C) Kraftwerk

D) New Order

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: This veteran forward Flyer, drafted in 2012, is headed to Toronto

AUNT CLOT GHOST

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Scott Harris who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: Mitchell & Ness. The vintage sports apparel company is making big changes this year, with a new East Coast headquarters in Center City and a far larger flagship retail location at 1513 Walnut St.

Erik Reynolds II helped St. Joseph’s defeat Rhode Island 91-74 on Wednesday night, its fifth consecutive win. Earlier that night, Reynolds became the new all-time scoring leader at St. Joe’s, breaking Jameer Nelson’s record.

The program now has consecutive 20-win seasons for the first time since Nelson was on Hawk Hill. Check out more pictures from staff photographer Charles Fox.

Somewhere on the internet in Philly

There’s a Saquon Barkley fan edit that’s making everyone wonder who’s cutting onions.

And over on Reddit, people are giving one Philadelphian props for copping a vanity plate inspired by the mayor’s viral gaffe. Even someone from Delaware is considering getting their tag changed.

👋🏽 Let’s catch up again tomorrow morning. Take care.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.