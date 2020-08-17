The mail is in the news a lot right now. As politicians argue about funding and residents struggle with late bills, medication, and paychecks, there are also questions about how the U.S. Postal Service might handle an increase in mail-in ballots. But what about the mail carriers themselves? Today’s newsletter features a story that examines what it’s like for mail carriers, who can be integral parts of the communities they serve.
My colleague Ellie Rushing has been covering the local impact of what’s happening with the U.S. Postal Service this summer. Her latest article focuses on a mail carrier in Upper Darby who’s been in his role for two decades. Though his bosses told him not to talk to reporters, “he wants people to understand the pressures of being a mail carrier right now,” Rushing writes.
Rushing’s article details exactly that. As post offices across the country, including in Upper Darby, face staffing issues, the coronavirus, an increase in packages, and a new postmaster general, mail carriers are trying to do their jobs while navigating the mental and emotional toll of these changes, Rushing reports.
Kensington is home to one of the U.S.‘s largest open-air drug markets. And unlike the shortages of boats, bicycles, surgical masks, and hand sanitizers, crowds of sellers and buyers still flock to the neighborhood as if there’s no pandemic, my colleague Aubrey Whelan writes.
But although the business is consistent, the danger of the drug markets has been made worse by the multi-layered impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, Whelan reports.
Thousands of members of the oldest Black sorority in the country share a sisterhood bond with Sen. Kamala Harris. And, my colleague Melanie Burney reports that they’re rallying to help her become a historic vice president. Members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority are mobilizing to raise money for the Biden-Harris campaign. There are more than 300,000 members, including a large contingency in Philadelphia.
Biden’s nomination of Harris also has brought a sense of pride to other Black fraternities and sororities, local graduates of historically Black universities, and young Black women who have been inspired by Harris’ leadership, Burney writes.
- Philadelphia again had more than 20 shooting victims in another weekend of gun violence.
- Donald Trump could become the first president to serve two terms without ever winning the most votes. Pennsylvania could be a big reason why.
- SEPTA now has “social distancing coaches” who give out masks and promote social distancing as more riders return.
- Gov. Phil Murphy plans to give every active New Jersey voter a mail ballot this fall. And Pennsylvania is telling voters not to panic about the mail.
- Federal officials are looking to Philly to help create a COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan that could become a model for cities across the country.
- In a new campaign to combat violence in Philadelphia, city leaders are asking residents to turn in their guns.
- In the Philadelphia region, many private schools are planning to open in person while public schools are stuck online.
- 🏒Jake Voracek’s first-period goal and Carter Hart’s first career playoff shutout were what the Flyers needed to hold off the Canadiens to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round series.
- 🏀Tonight, the Sixers open the playoffs as an underdog against the Boston Celtics. Without Ben Simmons, it might be tough for them to deal with the Celtics’ perimeter stars. Columnist David Murphy writes that the Sixers don’t really have a chance to beat Boston, but he wants to be proven wrong.
- 🤧Your environmental allergies might get worse in the next few weeks.
- ⛪The Philadelphia Historical Commission recommends that the two towers that stretch above the degrading St. Laurentius Roman Catholic Church in Fishtown should be demolished. It’s the most decisive move the commissioners have made in weeks, my colleague Katie Park reports.
- 🦑A new BYO is opening in Queen Village that serves Sicilian dishes.
- 📈Medical marijuana sales have soared during the coronavirus pandemic. Pennsylvania is one of the country’s fastest-growing cannabis markets.
“When I heard about Lozada delivering medications at the peak of lockdown to clients who would normally pick them up at the office, it was a nice reminder that despite all the bad these days, there is still a lot of good, and good people, in the world.” — writes columnist Helen Ubiñas about a Philadelphia do-gooder that we can all learn from.
- The Inquirer Editorial Board weighs in on President Trump’s “assault” on the U.S. Postal Service.
- And when it comes to voting by mail, columnist Will Bunch writes that America can’t wait until November to do something.
- Chef Omar Tate has raised $50,000 to “create a landmark” in West Philadelphia that’s a community center with a meat market, cafe library, a supper club, and grocery store. He told WHYY that he wants the “store to be like 90% Black-owned products. It’ll be Black Trader Joe’s.”
- The 112th Blackwell family reunion just had to go on. This year’s host went above and beyond, filling a recent weekend with virtual activities that allowed the family to reconnect. The Chicago Tribune has the story.
- Epidemiologists, economists, and dreamers are trying to figure out a way to beat the coronavirus before a vaccine is available, the Atlantic writes.
Asante Wilson woke up yesterday to run his first marathon — sort of. The 39-year-old firefighter went out to show support and raise awareness for a Maine-to-Maryland charity relay for first responders that started Saturday. For his part, the Camden native ran the city’s perimeter, not thinking it would add up to an official 26.2 miles. Find out what happened.