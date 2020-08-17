The mail is in the news a lot right now. As politicians argue about funding and residents struggle with late bills, medication, and paychecks, there are also questions about how the U.S. Postal Service might handle an increase in mail-in ballots. But what about the mail carriers themselves? Today’s newsletter features a story that examines what it’s like for mail carriers, who can be integral parts of the communities they serve.

— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Changes to the Postal Service leave an Upper Darby mail carrier exhausted, yet eager to serve his residents

A mail carrier delivers mail.
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
A mail carrier delivers mail.

My colleague Ellie Rushing has been covering the local impact of what’s happening with the U.S. Postal Service this summer. Her latest article focuses on a mail carrier in Upper Darby who’s been in his role for two decades. Though his bosses told him not to talk to reporters, “he wants people to understand the pressures of being a mail carrier right now,” Rushing writes.

Rushing’s article details exactly that. As post offices across the country, including in Upper Darby, face staffing issues, the coronavirus, an increase in packages, and a new postmaster general, mail carriers are trying to do their jobs while navigating the mental and emotional toll of these changes, Rushing reports.

Even the pandemic doesn’t slow down Philadelphia’s drug markets

Kensington is home to one of the U.S.‘s largest open-air drug markets. And unlike the shortages of boats, bicycles, surgical masks, and hand sanitizers, crowds of sellers and buyers still flock to the neighborhood as if there’s no pandemic, my colleague Aubrey Whelan writes.

But although the business is consistent, the danger of the drug markets has been made worse by the multi-layered impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, Whelan reports.

‘Secret weapon’: Kamala Harris’ sorority sisters rallying locally and nationally to get her and Biden elected

Thousands of members of the oldest Black sorority in the country share a sisterhood bond with Sen. Kamala Harris. And, my colleague Melanie Burney reports that they’re rallying to help her become a historic vice president. Members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority are mobilizing to raise money for the Biden-Harris campaign. There are more than 300,000 members, including a large contingency in Philadelphia.

Biden’s nomination of Harris also has brought a sense of pride to other Black fraternities and sororities, local graduates of historically Black universities, and young Black women who have been inspired by Harris’ leadership, Burney writes.

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

@shannonthephotographer/Instagram

This looks like a nice city escape. Thanks for sharing, @shannonthephotographer.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout-out!

That’s interesting

Opinions

Time to stop Philly’s murderdemic?
Signe Wilkinson
Time to stop Philly’s murderdemic?

“When I heard about Lozada delivering medications at the peak of lockdown to clients who would normally pick them up at the office, it was a nice reminder that despite all the bad these days, there is still a lot of good, and good people, in the world.” — writes columnist Helen Ubiñas about a Philadelphia do-gooder that we can all learn from.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | A first ‘marathon'

Firefighter Asante Wilson, 39, prepares for an estimated 25-mile run of the Camden border in support of a multistate charity run for first responders that started Saturday in Maine. He'll join them this week in New York City.
Avi Steinhardt
Firefighter Asante Wilson, 39, prepares for an estimated 25-mile run of the Camden border in support of a multistate charity run for first responders that started Saturday in Maine. He'll join them this week in New York City.

Asante Wilson woke up yesterday to run his first marathon — sort of. The 39-year-old firefighter went out to show support and raise awareness for a Maine-to-Maryland charity relay for first responders that started Saturday. For his part, the Camden native ran the city’s perimeter, not thinking it would add up to an official 26.2 miles. Find out what happened.