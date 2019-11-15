Mayor may not? Skepticism is running high at City Hall over whether Mayor Jim Kenney will campaign for Pennsylvania governor in 2022. And an extra dose of skepticism might just be healthy when considering your insurance options, as websites mimicking government-regulated marketplaces are tricking consumers into buying lesser coverage.

In other news, the Trump impeachment hearings will continue in Washington today, while Giant Heirloom Market opens its first “underground taproom” in Philly.

Philly Mayor Jim Kenney for Pennsylvania governor? City Hall insiders say: Don’t bet on it.

Will Jim Kenney really campaign for the Pennsylvania Governor’s Mansion in 2022? It could all hinge on the state of national politics.

Reporter Sean Collins Walsh talks to City Hall insiders about the factors that may shape Kenney’s decision on a gubernatorial run.

A Philly woman’s broken back and $36,000 bill show how some health insurance brokers trick consumers into skimpy plans

Under looser Affordable Care Act regulations, websites selling limited-benefit insurance plans are increasingly resembling the government-regulated healthcare.gov marketplace, and insurance brokers are using carefully worded scripts to push consumers to act quickly before doing more research.

Ultimately, buyers like Trish Martin — saddled with $36,000 in hospital bills — are paying the price.

Health-care reporter Sarah Gantz breaks down the sales pitch brokers use to pressure consumers into buying the minimal coverage plans, and explains what Google is doing to improve the online search for insurance.

Look inside: Giant Heirloom Market with underground taproom opens today

A beer while you grocery shop? It’s possible at the Giant Heirloom Market opening in Northern Liberties today.

Take an early peek inside the two-level store featuring the company’s first “underground taproom,” where customers can open a tab to drink beer, wine, and hard seltzer on tap, eat chicken wings, dim sum, and pizza, and play Nintendo 64.

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

The weekend is on the horizon.

Trump Dreamers
Signe Wilkinson
Trump Dreamers

“We’re ‘Carey Law’ now, and ‘Penn Law’ is no more. We’re Carey Law despite the fact that the name’s been taken by the law school at the University of Maryland, and we’re Carey Law even though we can safely assume that no one without the last name Carey prefers the change.” University of Pennsylvania Law School alum Reid Hopkins on his former college’s new name.

