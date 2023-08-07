💰Mayor Kenney’s PAC | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

I hope you had a relaxing weekend and enjoyed the perfect summer weather. The rain looks like it’ll return today. Expect heavy storms and patchy fog.

Our lead story follows up on Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney’s political action committee, Kenney PAC. Launched in 2020, it was pitched to help finance progressive candidates in Pennsylvania. Three years later, we look at where the money went.

Later in the newsletter, we also have updates on the increasing costs of getting a starter home. It can be rough out there if you’re on the hunt. If you or anyone you know needs help to demystify the housing market, I recommend signing up for our real estate newsletter.

A few months after Kenney coasted to reelection, he launched the political action committee, Kenny PAC.

In June 2020, Kenney said it would “help progressive candidates in the forthcoming legislative races in Pennsylvania defeat extremist pro-Trump Republicans.”

But an Inquirer analysis shows that only $60,000 of the $780,000 the political action committee raised in the past three years went to other campaigns. Instead, the bulk of the money went to benefit operatives close to Kenney and to pay for miscellaneous expenses such as events, hotel rooms, and restaurant tabs.

Some important numbers:

About $470,000 went to three consultants or firms that had worked on his previous campaigns, even though Kenney wasn’t running for office during that period. About $30,000 was spent on event expenses for fundraisers. About $6,000 was for hotels, airfare, and train tickets for the mayor’s travels. $24,000 was spent at bars and restaurants.

See the complete data breakdown of Kenny PAC’s top expenditures.

What you should know today

It’s not getting easier to snag your first home.

On top of having fewer starter homes to choose from these days, first-time home buyers also need to make more money to afford what’s available.

What you need changes based on county:

In Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery Counties, the typical buyer looking for a starter home needed to make at least $13,600 more per year this spring than they did last spring. That’s a 20% increase, which amounts to an income of $82,161 to afford the median-priced starter home, which cost $310,000. In Philadelphia and Delaware County, the typical first-time buyer this spring has to make at least $34,985 — about $3,700 more than last year — to afford a starter home priced at the median of $132,000.

Note: Despite the increase, Philly is still more affordable than other cities, but Philadelphians’ low incomes are what make the city’s housing hard to afford.

Continue reading to understand why the costs just keep going up.

