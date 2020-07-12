The Inquirer sports staff decided in the first days after the leagues shut down that we would cover the pandemic, but we would also write with the assumption that sports would return this year. We could have been wrong, but we decided we would write it that way until it wasn’t true. In the 100 or so days since the shutdowns, our sports team – which saw at one point nine full-time writers move into news roles – has published roughly 1,150 stories. Our Phillies coverage team has published more than 160 stories without a single game being played.