Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Philadelphia has frequently waited until after the rest of the state has resumed some part of pre-COVID-19 life to make its own decisions. And it's been no different with the ban on indoor dining in the city, which has repeatedly been extended. My colleagues report that a decision on whether indoor dining could resume in September could come this week.

And, it was a tough sports night for Philly as the Flyers weren’t able to close out their playoff series and the Sixers dropped Game 2 to the Celtics in a blowout.

Jewish parents say they’re not alone after learning their stillborn son was buried in a mass grave in New Jersey

Julia and Eugene Gross, shown outside their home in Elkins Park, have been trying for more than a year to find out where exactly their stillborn son, Noach, was buried. His heart stopped beating at 35 weeks.
Julia and Eugene Gross of Elkins Park have filed a lawsuit that alleges that their stillborn son, Noach, was buried in a mass grave at Mount Sinai Jewish Cemetery in Lakewood, N.J., against their wishes. They’ve heard similar stories from other Orthodox Jewish mothers.

“You go to the cemetery and you think you’re visiting your son’s grave — and there is none,” Julia Gross told my colleague William Bender.

Restaurant owners eager to restart indoor dining await Philly’s decision

In recent months, new coronavirus outbreaks have been tied to indoor gatherings, including crowded restaurants and bars. Philadelphia’s ban on indoor dining has been repeatedly extended, with a potential lift of that ban depending on trends in new confirmed cases of the virus, the city’s health commissioner said.

While some restaurant owners are eager to bring guests inside, especially into the fall as the weather changes, others are hesitant and are planning to rely on takeout and outdoor seating even if the city lifts its ban.

City officials are expected to announce this week whether indoor dining can resume next month, my colleagues Laura McCrystal and Sean Collins Walsh report.

On the $50M Ben Franklin/SLA project, Philly School District ignored warning signs, endangered children’s health

Warning signs were ignored. Crucial work was rushed. Money was wasted. The Philadelphia School District did all of those things, endangering students and staff on a $50 million construction project, the district’s inspector general found. There were “critical missteps” in the planning, design, and construction stages of the project that aimed to co-locate Benjamin Franklin High School and Science Leadership Academy.

The issues resulted in both environmental and health concerns and led to the displacement of 1,000 students. The findings in the report echo what my colleagues reported during their investigation of the project. Kristen A. Graham and Wendy Ruderman have the story.

That’s interesting

Shots fired during the Democratic National Convention
“I like that unlike so many of us, they can still see the humanity in the shooters and others who are wilding out in the streets. Instead of judging and condemning the way most of us do, they try to offer compassion.” — columnist Jenice Armstrong writes about advice for curbing violence from former juvenile lifers.

Your Daily Dose of | Broad Street’s Mother Teresa

Sister Jocelyn Edathil, a doctor of internal medicine and a nun, stands outside her workplace, Temple University Hospital. Edathil belongs to the Sisters of the Imitation of Christ.
Sister Jocelyn Edathil is a Philadelphia-born nun who seeks to help those who are homeless and addicted to drugs. She’s one of the medical heroes who has emerged during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I initially thought that if I wore a habit, some patients might judge me differently,” Sister Jocelyn said recently. “Some people have this idea that nuns are judgmental. But I’m very free and open and just try to love my patients. Now the majority of them don’t even comment on it.”