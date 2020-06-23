“The memorial is more than simply a tribute to an extraordinary individual; it is a symbol of an aspirational America. It has, in effect, become ‘ground zero’ for peaceful prayer and thoughtful dialogue among Philadelphians about our city’s future.” — write Carol Clark Lawrence, James B. Straw, and V. Chapman-Smith, leaders of the Octavius V. Catto Memorial Fund, about why Catto is a civil rights icon in Philly.