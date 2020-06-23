Starting July 2, indoor dining, as well as casinos, can start to reopen in New Jersey, but only with a limited capacity, according to Gov. Phil Murphy. If certain coronavirus targets are met, Mayor Jim Kenney said, Philadelphia could begin implementing indoor dining one day after New Jersey’s announced date. City officials also announced yesterday that Philadelphia had surpassed 25,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Who do Pennsylvania insiders see as Biden’s best VP choice?

The killing of George Floyd and the ensuing protests against police brutality and racism have changed the narrative around whom Joe Biden should pick as his running mate to take on President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Among some Pennsylvania Democrats, there’s a consensus that Biden should add a woman of color to the presidential ticket. Others told my colleague Jonathan Tamari that Biden should emphasize a personal and policy rapport.

New Jersey continues loosening coronavirus-related restrictions and announced a date to allow indoor dining

You could get your hair cut, swim in a pool, and participate in sports practices starting yesterday in New Jersey. Gov. Murphy also announced that casinos and indoor dining could reopen with 25% capacity on July 2.

Even so, Murphy cautioned against residents thinking the pandemic was over. In South Jersey, the rate of positive tests was above 5%, according to the state’s health commissioner. That’s higher than the less-than-2% rate in the rest of New Jersey.

“The memorial is more than simply a tribute to an extraordinary individual; it is a symbol of an aspirational America. It has, in effect, become ‘ground zero’ for peaceful prayer and thoughtful dialogue among Philadelphians about our city’s future.” — write Carol Clark Lawrence, James B. Straw, and V. Chapman-Smith, leaders of the Octavius V. Catto Memorial Fund, about why Catto is a civil rights icon in Philly.

Aliya Vance, a public safety officer at La Salle University, has another title with the university: graduate. She got her bachelor's in social work in May and is among millions of older adults who continued to persevere and get their degrees.
For adult students, their journey to getting a degree is often long, and certainly rewarding. About 37% of college students in the United States are older than 25, many of them juggling full-time jobs and raising children with their coursework.