On the coronavirus front, New Jersey pulled back its planned resumption of outdoor dining yesterday, while Delaware had already postponed its move to the final phase of that state’s reopening plan. And in Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf said yesterday that the state saw a “slight uptick” in new cases over the last week.

Locally, there have been shakeups in the Philadelphia Police Department; the Trump campaign sued Pennsylvania election officials; and city teachers responded to a survey about returning to school in the fall.

Return of indoor dining postponed in New Jersey because of ‘knucklehead behavior'

People lined up outside of Cherry Hill Mall, shortly before opening in Cherry Hill, N.J. on Monday.
Indoor dining was set to resume in New Jersey this week. But, due in part to what Gov. Phil Murphy called “knucklehead behavior” at outdoor restaurants, he pulled that back. Murphy also cited rising coronavirus case trends elsewhere in the country for pressing the pause button. At least 12 other states, including Delaware, have paused dropping or have added coronavirus-related restrictions due to a surge in new cases.

Malls around the region began opening this past weekend, with New Jersey’s opening yesterday. Here’s what that looked like in Cherry HiIl. And, in other news, PPE vending machines are coming to Suburban Station this week, and Pennsylvania has outlined steps for resuming nursing home visits.

Larry Krasner is happy driving his opponents ‘crazy’ as he seeks reelection as Philly DA

Larry Krasner won office in 2017 vowing to change a criminal justice system that he described as both racist and lacking accountability. During his tenure as Philadelphia’s district attorney, Krasner has been seen as a progressive hero and also as a villain to those favoring lock-‘em-up law enforcement, my colleague Chris Brennan reports.

So, as Krasner faces his first Democratic primary as an incumbent in less than a year, those who want him out of his seat are trying to mobilize opposition against him.

What you need to know today

That’s interesting

Opinions

A statue to American leadership in the war against COVID-19
“For some, the shooting was an aberration for a peaceful college town like State College. But for Black residents, it was especially distressing.— write Eleanor Brown and Ben Jones about why Black people distrust the police, even in a small Pennsylvania college town. Brown is a professor of law and international affairs and a senior scientist in the Rock Ethics Institute at Penn State. Jones is the assistant director of the Rock Ethics Institute.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Dance

Evelyn Clee, 4, teacher Michaela Clovis, Elle Young, 3, Evelyn Rockett, 5, and Elea Portier, 4, perform during the Sound Space Performing Arts' third annual Spring Musicale outside at the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center in Philadelphia.
The original recital for Sound Space Performing Arts was canceled because of coronavirus-related restrictions. But studio director Pamela Hetherington put on an outdoor show for the first time after she performed in many outdoor recitals when she grew up in Philadelphia. See my colleague Monica Herndon’s photo gallery here.