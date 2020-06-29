Confirmed global COVID-19 cases have surged past 10 million, indicating that coronavirus infections are continuing to multiply. Locally, there continues to be a push and pull between loosening coronavirus-related restrictions and health officials’ concerns about new cases.

Philly officials are showing concern over new coronavirus cases and have made masks mandatory

Mayor Jim Kenney, in his Eagles mask, waits at a press conference on May 26, 2020.

Masks are now mandatory in Philadelphia in all indoor public places. You’re also required to wear them when you’re outside with people who are not members of your household, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley announced Friday. The announcement came as the region moved into the “green” phase of the state’s coronavirus plans, with Philly keeping more restrictions in place than its suburbs. Farley mentioned new spikes in cases among young people. Data indicate that COVID-19 has largely not surged in cities with big protests but has in states that reopened early.

Also, as businesses start to resume operations, the city is “pleading with business owners” to follow coronavirus safety rules. But it’s stopping short of issuing fines.

Pennsylvania’s nightmare 2020 voting scenario — and how to prevent it

When Nov. 3 comes along, there’s a “likely” scenario in Pennsylvania, election officials and voting rights advocates say, where chaos wins on Election Day. For what that looks like, read my colleague Jonathan Lai’s reporting on the challenges the battleground state faces come November and the ways a disaster scenario could be prevented.

As for the eventual outcome of 2020′s presidential election, a lot remains to be seen. But, according to analysis from my colleague and Washington correspondent Jonathan Tamari, “America’s twin crises are highlighting Trump’s biggest weaknesses.”

How to explain this time of pandemic to future generations? Museums are figuring it out now, even as coronavirus spreads.

Archives and museums in the Philadelphia region and across the country are trying to preserve materials that illustrate what has happened during the coronavirus crisis, even as the pandemic continues.

They’re collecting everything, including business-closure signs, cards thanking health-care workers, grocery lists, at-home hobbies, home-school lesson plans, and other items that can help tell this story, reports my colleague Jeff Gammage.

Opinions

Summer recess for Philly’s City Council
Signe Wilkinson
Summer recess for Philly’s City Council

“It took me all night, but I figured out why Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw waited until Thursday to express shock and remorse over Philadelphia police teargassing peaceful protesters who marched onto I-676 way back when on June 1: They must have hit their monthly limit of free stories on Inquirer.com.” — writes columnist Helen Ubiñas about Philly leadership’s delayed response to police tear-gassing citizens.

Your Daily Dose of | ‘Philly’s clarion call for justice'

Horn players rally at the Art Museum steps in Philly's clarion call for justice.

On the steps of the Art Museum on Saturday, hundreds of horn players gathered for a demonstration of musicianship and solidarity. Watch Tyger Williams’ video of the demonstration and read Brandon T. Harden’s story about “Philly’s clarion call for justice.”