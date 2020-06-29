Confirmed global COVID-19 cases have surged past 10 million, indicating that coronavirus infections are continuing to multiply. Locally, there continues to be a push and pull between loosening coronavirus-related restrictions and health officials’ concerns about new cases.
Masks are now mandatory in Philadelphia in all indoor public places. You’re also required to wear them when you’re outside with people who are not members of your household, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley announced Friday. The announcement came as the region moved into the “green” phase of the state’s coronavirus plans, with Philly keeping more restrictions in place than its suburbs. Farley mentioned new spikes in cases among young people. Data indicate that COVID-19 has largely not surged in cities with big protests but has in states that reopened early.
Also, as businesses start to resume operations, the city is “pleading with business owners” to follow coronavirus safety rules. But it’s stopping short of issuing fines.
When Nov. 3 comes along, there’s a “likely” scenario in Pennsylvania, election officials and voting rights advocates say, where chaos wins on Election Day. For what that looks like, read my colleague Jonathan Lai’s reporting on the challenges the battleground state faces come November and the ways a disaster scenario could be prevented.
As for the eventual outcome of 2020′s presidential election, a lot remains to be seen. But, according to analysis from my colleague and Washington correspondent Jonathan Tamari, “America’s twin crises are highlighting Trump’s biggest weaknesses.”
Archives and museums in the Philadelphia region and across the country are trying to preserve materials that illustrate what has happened during the coronavirus crisis, even as the pandemic continues.
They’re collecting everything, including business-closure signs, cards thanking health-care workers, grocery lists, at-home hobbies, home-school lesson plans, and other items that can help tell this story, reports my colleague Jeff Gammage.
- Police teargassed people protesting in West Philly, a day before they used the gas on June 1 on I-676. Mayor Kenney and other officials apologized for the 676 incident, but haven’t apologized for what happened on 52nd Street. A collective of local Black organizations is demanding that Philadelphia permanently end the Police Department’s use of gas, grenades, assault rifles, and surveillance of protests and neighborhoods.
- SEPTA Regional Rail is coming back today, albeit at a “glacial” pace, my colleague Patricia Madej reports. Many of its suburban riders, though, are still working from home.
- As police departments across the country face calls for reform, a town in Montgomery County has ended its probe into racism by its police chief.
- New Jersey students will be in classrooms this fall — at least for part of the week. The state Education Department issued guidance to public school districts late last week.
- Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, District Attorney Larry Krasner, and community leaders announced new plans to reduce gun violence and solve more homicides.
- About a year after the fire that ultimately shut down the South Philly refinery, a Chicago company has closed on the $225.5 million sale of the bankrupt refinery site.
“It took me all night, but I figured out why Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw waited until Thursday to express shock and remorse over Philadelphia police teargassing peaceful protesters who marched onto I-676 way back when on June 1: They must have hit their monthly limit of free stories on Inquirer.com.” — writes columnist Helen Ubiñas about Philly leadership’s delayed response to police tear-gassing citizens.
- Columnist Jenice Armstrong writes about Amen Brown, who upset the incumbent Democrat in the primary race earlier this month in the scandal-plagued 190th District, anchored in West Philly. If things go as expected, he’d be the third state rep from the district in four years.
- America’s “warped idea of freedom” is killing people, writes columnist Will Bunch.
On the steps of the Art Museum on Saturday, hundreds of horn players gathered for a demonstration of musicianship and solidarity. Watch Tyger Williams’ video of the demonstration and read Brandon T. Harden’s story about “Philly’s clarion call for justice.”