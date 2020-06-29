Masks are now mandatory in Philadelphia in all indoor public places. You’re also required to wear them when you’re outside with people who are not members of your household, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley announced Friday. The announcement came as the region moved into the “green” phase of the state’s coronavirus plans, with Philly keeping more restrictions in place than its suburbs. Farley mentioned new spikes in cases among young people. Data indicate that COVID-19 has largely not surged in cities with big protests but has in states that reopened early.