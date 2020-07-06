“We teach our children by our actions and the choices we make about where we live, the people with whom we socialize, the movies we select, the books on shelves, and where we send our kids to school. It’s not as simple as Mommy said the N-word and now Junior thinks it’s OK to disparage African Americans.” — writes columnist Jenice Armstrong about how parents needed to do better when their teens who attend elite Philly schools made racist, sexist, and homophobic statements on social media.