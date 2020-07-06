It wasn’t a typical July Fourth weekend. The coronavirus pandemic led to cancellation of fireworks displays and other events, while some typical commemorations took place in an altered format (such as Welcome America’s virtual concert). My colleagues were out covering what July Fourth felt like in 2020.
July Fourth weekend in Philly started off quiet. But on Independence Day typical traditions took a back seat. Transgender rights activists marched in front of the Liberty Bell. A group gathered at 30th Street Station denounced the use of force by police. A rally took over the street in front of the Municipal Services Building. Here’s what this year’s July Fourth looked like in photos.
More protests took place yesterday, including a peaceful one at which several hundred people denounced the Philadelphia Police Department’s actions on I-676 on June 1 and called for Mayor Jim Kenney’s resignation over the debacle. They marched onto the Vine Street Expressway, where police had stopped traffic.
Managing Director Brian Abernathy is an unelected official who serves as the city’s top bureaucrat. Since March, with the unprecedented combination of the coronavirus pandemic and mass protests, Abernathy has become more visible and more powerful than many of his predecessors.
In those two major events, Abernathy has received both praise and criticism. While his efforts helped the city avoid so far the same coronavirus-related devastation New York City experienced, he has come under fire for the city’s handling of the protests with a police response that has been seen as unprepared and heavy-handed.
- What will Philadelphia become? That battle is playing out in a North Philadelphia neighborhood as a plan to control development is increasing fears of gentrification.
- Conflicting coronavirus guidelines are making it really hard for schools to plan to reopen.
- Coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania were trending up by the end of last week, with Philadelphia noting an increase in cases among teenagers.
- Philly set out to decriminalize protests, using a process of arresting protesters, giving them civil citations, and releasing them. But civil rights lawyers say that process is being used to make illegal arrests and silence free speech.
- The whipping post at the Old Sussex County Courthouse in Georgetown, Del., has been removed. It was the state’s last public whipping post. Here’s a look at its history and why it’s significant.
- These lawsuits could shape who votes and how ballots are counted in the 2020 election. And, when it comes to those elections, the Philly suburbs used to be home to Pennsylvania’s most important congressional races. Not anymore.
“We teach our children by our actions and the choices we make about where we live, the people with whom we socialize, the movies we select, the books on shelves, and where we send our kids to school. It’s not as simple as Mommy said the N-word and now Junior thinks it’s OK to disparage African Americans.” — writes columnist Jenice Armstrong about how parents needed to do better when their teens who attend elite Philly schools made racist, sexist, and homophobic statements on social media.
- In a Q&A, Sandy Shea, The Inquirer’s managing editor of Opinion, discussed the modern relevance of the Declaration of Independence with Philip Mead, the chief historian of the Museum of the American Revolution.
- This weekend marked 244 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The Inquirer asked Philadelphians “to offer their visions for how that document might be revised or revisited to better deliver on its promise.” You can read their annotations here.
In late March, my colleague Cassie Owens asked Inquirer readers to submit entries from their journals as the region entered a coronavirus lock down. The submissions showed, Owens writes, “how people around the region were flexing their creativity and working to process these overwhelming times.”